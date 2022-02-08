45 Participating Regional Awards Programs Announced for the 13th Annual Jimmy Awards

The Broadway League has announced 45 participating Regional Awards Programs for the 13th annual Jimmy AwardsÂ® which will take place on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 7:30pm at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre.

Each participating Regional Awards Program will award top honors to two student performers and will sponsor their travel to New York to participate in The Jimmy Awards on June 27. Over 140,000 students at 1,800 high schools in 24 states plus the District of Columbia participate in these annual programs which are presented and/or sponsored by Broadway League member performing arts centers.

Two programs are making their Jimmy Awards debuts in 2022: The Idaho High School Theater Awards at the Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts in Boise, ID, and the Brandon Victor Dixon Awards at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C.

2022 Participating Regional Awards Programs



Albuquerque, NM: The Enchantment Awards

Appleton, WI: Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program

Atlanta, GA: Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards - Shuler Hensley Awards

Boise, ID: The Idaho High School Theater Awards

Buffalo, NY: The Kenny Awards

Charlotte, NC: The Blumey Awards

Chicago, IL: Broadway In Chicago Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards

Cleveland, OH: Playhouse Square Dazzle Awards

Columbus, OH: CAPA Marquee Awards

Dallas, TX: Dallas Summer Musicals High School Musical Theatre Awards

Dayton, OH: The Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards

Denver, CO: The Bobby G High School Musical Theatre Awards

Des Moines, IA: Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards

Durham, NC: Triangle Rising Stars

East Lansing, MI: Sutton Foster Awards

Houston, TX: Tommy Tune Awards

Kansas City, MO: Blue Star Awards

La Mirada, CA: Spirit of the MACY Awards

Las Vegas, NV: Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards

Los Angeles, CA: The Jerry Herman Awards

Madison, WI: The Jerry Awards

Memphis, TN: The Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards

Midland, PA: Henry Mancini Awards

Minneapolis, MN: Spotlight Education

Nashville, TN: Spotlight Awards - Nashville High School Musical Theatre Awards

New Haven, CT: The Stephen Sondheim Awards

New York, NY: The Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance

Oklahoma City, OK: The Kelli O'Hara Awards

Omaha, NE: Nebraska High School Theater Academy

Orlando, FL: Applause Awards

Palm Springs, CA: Lucie Arnaz Awards

Philadelphia, PA: Philadelphia Independence Awards

Pittsburgh, PA: Gene Kelly Awards

Rochester, NY: Rochester Broadway Theatre League's Stars of Tomorrow

San Antonio, TX: Las Casas Foundation's Joci Awards

San Diego, CA: The Broadway San Diego Awards

San Jose, CA: The Rita Moreno Awards

Schenectady, NY: High School Musical Theatre Awards at Proctors

St. Louis, MO: St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards

Tampa, FL: Broadway Star of the Future

Tempe, AZ: ASU Gammage High School Musical Theatre Awards

Tucson, AZ: The Monte Awards: Southern Arizona's Musical Theatre Finals

Tulsa, OK: Discovery Awards

Washington, D.C.: Brandon Victor Dixon Awards

West Palm Beach, FL: Kravis Center Dream Awards

The Jimmy Awards is the national talent showcase celebrating high school students from across the country featuring dynamic ensemble and solo performances. At the Jimmy Awards, two talented students will be presented with a Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress award. Tickets will be on sale to the public on a soon-to-be announced date.

Founded in 2009 by Nederlander Alliances LLC, Pittsburgh CLO, and Broadway Education Alliance (BEA), the mission of the National High School Musical Theatre AwardsÂ® (NHSMTAÂ®) is to raise the profile of musical theatre in schools, recognize dedicated teachers, and inspire the next generation of performers and enthusiasts. Since the inception of the program, participating students have earned over $5,000,000 in university and conservatory scholarships. Numerous student participants have already been cast in Broadway, Touring and West End productions.

The Jimmy Awards are presented by the Broadway League Foundation and Pittsburgh CLO in honor of legendary Broadway producer/theatre owner James M. Nederlander, and are supported by many leading theatre industry organizations. More information about the National High School Musical Theatre Awards program can be found at JimmyAwards.com. Follow the Jimmy Awards on Facebook,Instagram,Twitter & YouTube!

The Broadway League conducts the program through The Broadway League Foundation, which acts as its philanthropic arm. Part of the Foundation's mission is to enlighten and increase the public's knowledge, appreciation and awareness of the theatrical arts, and since its founding in 1993, has supported several projects to help preserve Broadway's heritage and expose new audiences to Broadway theatre. The Foundation is a corporation organized under the Not-for-Profit Corporation Law of the State of New York, the purposes of which are exclusively charitable as defined in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Donations to support the program can be made at JimmyAwards.com.