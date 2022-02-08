45 Participating Regional Awards Programs Announced for the 13th Annual Jimmy Awards
The Broadway League has announced 45 participating Regional Awards Programs for the 13th annual Jimmy AwardsÂ® which will take place on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 7:30pm at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre.
Each participating Regional Awards Program will award top honors to two student performers and will sponsor their travel to New York to participate in The Jimmy Awards on June 27. Over 140,000 students at 1,800 high schools in 24 states plus the District of Columbia participate in these annual programs which are presented and/or sponsored by Broadway League member performing arts centers.
Two programs are making their Jimmy Awards debuts in 2022: The Idaho High School Theater Awards at the Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts in Boise, ID, and the Brandon Victor Dixon Awards at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C.
2022 Participating Regional Awards Programs
Visit JimmyAwards.com for more information
on each program including sponsoring organization
Albuquerque, NM: The Enchantment Awards
Appleton, WI: Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program
Atlanta, GA: Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards - Shuler Hensley Awards
Boise, ID: The Idaho High School Theater Awards
Buffalo, NY: The Kenny Awards
Charlotte, NC: The Blumey Awards
Chicago, IL: Broadway In Chicago Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards
Cleveland, OH: Playhouse Square Dazzle Awards
Columbus, OH: CAPA Marquee Awards
Dallas, TX: Dallas Summer Musicals High School Musical Theatre Awards
Dayton, OH: The Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards
Denver, CO: The Bobby G High School Musical Theatre Awards
Des Moines, IA: Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards
Durham, NC: Triangle Rising Stars
East Lansing, MI: Sutton Foster Awards
Houston, TX: Tommy Tune Awards
Kansas City, MO: Blue Star Awards
La Mirada, CA: Spirit of the MACY Awards
Las Vegas, NV: Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards
Los Angeles, CA: The Jerry Herman Awards
Madison, WI: The Jerry Awards
Memphis, TN: The Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards
Midland, PA: Henry Mancini Awards
Minneapolis, MN: Spotlight Education
Nashville, TN: Spotlight Awards - Nashville High School Musical Theatre Awards
New Haven, CT: The Stephen Sondheim Awards
New York, NY: The Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance
Oklahoma City, OK: The Kelli O'Hara Awards
Omaha, NE: Nebraska High School Theater Academy
Orlando, FL: Applause Awards
Palm Springs, CA: Lucie Arnaz Awards
Philadelphia, PA: Philadelphia Independence Awards
Pittsburgh, PA: Gene Kelly Awards
Rochester, NY: Rochester Broadway Theatre League's Stars of Tomorrow
San Antonio, TX: Las Casas Foundation's Joci Awards
San Diego, CA: The Broadway San Diego Awards
San Jose, CA: The Rita Moreno Awards
Schenectady, NY: High School Musical Theatre Awards at Proctors
St. Louis, MO: St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards
Tampa, FL: Broadway Star of the Future
Tempe, AZ: ASU Gammage High School Musical Theatre Awards
Tucson, AZ: The Monte Awards: Southern Arizona's Musical Theatre Finals
Tulsa, OK: Discovery Awards
Washington, D.C.: Brandon Victor Dixon Awards
West Palm Beach, FL: Kravis Center Dream Awards
The Jimmy Awards is the national talent showcase celebrating high school students from across the country featuring dynamic ensemble and solo performances. At the Jimmy Awards, two talented students will be presented with a Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress award. Tickets will be on sale to the public on a soon-to-be announced date.
Founded in 2009 by Nederlander Alliances LLC, Pittsburgh CLO, and Broadway Education Alliance (BEA), the mission of the National High School Musical Theatre AwardsÂ® (NHSMTAÂ®) is to raise the profile of musical theatre in schools, recognize dedicated teachers, and inspire the next generation of performers and enthusiasts. Since the inception of the program, participating students have earned over $5,000,000 in university and conservatory scholarships. Numerous student participants have already been cast in Broadway, Touring and West End productions.
The Jimmy Awards are presented by the Broadway League Foundation and Pittsburgh CLO in honor of legendary Broadway producer/theatre owner James M. Nederlander, and are supported by many leading theatre industry organizations. More information about the National High School Musical Theatre Awards program can be found at JimmyAwards.com. Follow the Jimmy Awards on Facebook,Instagram,Twitter & YouTube!
The Broadway League conducts the program through The Broadway League Foundation, which acts as its philanthropic arm. Part of the Foundation's mission is to enlighten and increase the public's knowledge, appreciation and awareness of the theatrical arts, and since its founding in 1993, has supported several projects to help preserve Broadway's heritage and expose new audiences to Broadway theatre. The Foundation is a corporation organized under the Not-for-Profit Corporation Law of the State of New York, the purposes of which are exclusively charitable as defined in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Donations to support the program can be made at JimmyAwards.com.