3AM Theatre to Present FIRST LIGHT: VOLUME 3 in Astoria

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



3AM Theatre will present First Light: Volume 3, the next installment of its acclaimed performance series blending contemporary circus, live music, improvisation, and intimate storytelling. Performances will take place August 1–3 at 8:00 p.m. at 3AM Theatre’s studio space in Astoria, Queens.

Building on two sold-out editions earlier this year, First Light: Volume 3 showcases new and in-progress work by some of NYC’s most daring performers. Each evening features a mix of spontaneous physical improvisations, original compositions, and select repertoire pieces—offering audiences a raw and immersive glimpse into the creative process.

Featured performers include Kyle Driggs, Book Kennison, Logan Kerr, Dia Seskin, and Mike Dobson. Tickets are $30 plus booking fee and can be purchased at ticketstripe.com. Runtime is approximately two hours. Full details and updates are available at 3amtheatre.com.

“Our jewel box of a studio is dedicated to incubating and presenting works of circus, physical theater, modern dance, and experimental music,” said 3AM Theatre founder and producer Kyle Driggs. “The First Light series aims to cross-pollinate these art forms and build new audiences hungry for thoughtful, highly-developed performance. It’s worth the trip!”