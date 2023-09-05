3AM Theatre presents Mindful Manipulations as part of the Inaugural Fall Season from September 17 - December 10, 2023 in their studio at 920 35th Avenue, Unit #3N, Long Island City, NY, 11106.

Mindful Manipulations - Circus artists Kyle Driggs and Ellie Steingraeber team up with musical husband and wife duo Musiquita to create a unique and entertaining family show for audiences of all ages. Parents will not want their children to miss the opportunity for joyful singalongs, interactive activities, and incredible circus acts, all in one setting. A color-filled adventure awaits for families, with opportunities to try their hand at circus, and bring home the art they've created as part of the experience.

Performed monthly on Sundays:

Sunday Sept 17, 11:00am

Sunday Oct 15th, 11:00am

Sunday Nov 5th, 11:00am

Sunday Dec 10th, 11:00am

3AM Theatre is a multidisciplinary performance company that explores the twilight hours, a place in time where perceptions shift and dreams blend with reality. The company blends contemporary circus, modern dance, and physical theatre with kinetic sculpture and innovative lighting design to create original works that encompass both visual art and live performance.

3AM Theatre has opened a studio in Long Island City, dedicated to offering performing artists from multiple disciplines the opportunity to experiment, explore their crafts, and connect with peers and audiences interested in fresh, innovative new work; and also to incubating and presenting works of circus, physical theater, modern dance, experimental music, and a cross-pollination of these art forms.

Kyle Driggs is a writer and performer who specializes in a unique fusion of juggling, object manipulation, movement, and theatrical persona. While he developed an early interest in circus arts, his career began ten years ago at the esteemed Ecole Nationale de Cirque de Montréal. Upon graduation, Kyle performed in an array of renowned circus shows, with a stint as a soloist in Cirque du Soleil's Broadway run of Paramour, and in the 2019-2020 season of The Big Apple Circus. Much of his newer work, however, concentrates on the avant-garde in an effort to explore the bounds of physical theatre and contemporary circus arts. With a focus on experimental stage setting, immersive narratives, and the physical orchestration of common objects, Kyle's work strives for the convergence of a modern aesthetic and high technical skill.www.kyledriggs.com

Mark Lonergan is a New York-based director/creator, and the Artistic Director of Parallel Exit, a three-time Drama Desk Award nominee for Unique Theatrical Experience. With Parallel Exit, he has created many original and award-winning works of physical theatre. Mark's work has been seen in theatres and festivals in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. In New York City, he has presented work at Lincoln Center, BAM, The New Victory Theater, 59E59 Theaters, Symphony Space, and the Guggenheim Museum. Mark was the Guest Director for three productions of The Big Apple Circus, each a New York Times Critic's Pick. Mark was the Physical Comedy Consultant for Tony winner Christian Borle in the City Center Encores production of Me And My Girl. He was also the Creative Director for Vermont's celebrated Circus Smirkus for five seasons. www.parallelexit.com

Husband and wife duo Blanca Cecilia González and Jesse Elder make up the band Musiquita, a playful exploration of Music in Spanish and English. This program combines music, language and culture into a joyful celebration, appropriate for all ages. Blanca holds a Master of Music Degree from The Juilliard School in New York City, and Jesse is the former Music Director of Postmodern Jukebox. A passion project for both of these professional musicians, Musiquita builds and strengthens Spanish and English language skills through vibrant and approachable songs. Blanca and Jesse use violin, piano, ukulele, melodica, voice, percussion and movement to thoughtfully guide listeners through an array of music and verse. As a bilingual Spanish-English family with two young children, González and Elder make learning engaging and enjoyable. Sharing their own experiences in a relaxed and supportive environment, Blanca and Jesse present easy ways to incorporate other cultures into your family's everyday life. Musiquita primarily focuses on Spanish and English tunes, but will also include glimpses into other world cultures. Traditional, classical, jazz, folk, pop, original compositions and more are all highlighted in Musiquita, appealing to a wide range of taste and energy levels. https://www.musiquita.nyc/

Ellie has folded into a pretzel on The Tonight Show and flown 70 feet in the air at Madison Square Garden. She has celebrated over 15 years as a circus and variety artist. She has traveled the globe performing unique acts in some of the world's strangest venues, ridden on top of elephants in small town circus shows across America, and brought joy to countless audiences through tv appearances, theatrical circus shows and street performances. www.elliesteingraeber.com