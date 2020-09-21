23 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!

Looking for something to watch? BroadwayWorld Events has you covered!

September 21 at 3pm - The Seth Rudetsky Concert Series with Judy Kuhn

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Judy Kuhn!

September 21 at 7pm - SHOUT!

A One Night Only Presentation Of The Swingin' 60s Musical Benefiting Amas Musical Theatre and TDF. SHOUT! follows five fab gals on a high-energy, hip-shaking, non-stop vibrant trip through the Swingin' 60s that gave birth to such hits as "Downtown," "To Sir With Love," "Son of a Preacher Man," and "Georgy Girl" - songs that express the changing attitudes and dawning liberation of women. This fun-filled musical is an irresistible blend of foot-stomping songs, eye-popping fashions and psychedelic dancing that will make you want to throw your head back and SHOUT!

September 22 at 7pm - Ravi Coltrane Quartet

Grammy nominated saxophist, Ravi Coltrane returns to the Birdland stage with a quartet featuring, harpist Brandee Younger. This streaming concert, part of the Radio Free Birdland Series, features compositions by the late Alice Coltrane, arranged by Brandee Younger, along with selected John Coltrane compositions in celebration of the icon's birthday. Ravi Coltrane is joined on stage by Allen Mednard on drums, Rashaan Carter on bass, and Brandee Younger on harp.

September 23 at 8pm - Lena Hall: OBSESSED - Prince

Lena Hall's popular 2018 series is back for its second installment. This time, she's bringing the concerts straight to your living room and you get to choose each artist. "Obsessed 2020" is a series of concerts dedicated to one specific artist every month. The songs are presented stripped down and acoustic, giving you a more intimate experience with the music. So sit back, relax, and let Lena Hall entertain you from the safety and comfort of your home.

September 23 at 9pm - Intimate Evening with the Righteous Brothers

Join Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Bill Medley and his new partner Bucky Heard, as they take you on a nostalgic journey through the legendary musical stylings of one of the greatest rock and roll duos of all time. In this intimate series, Bill opens up with friends and family about the stories that made the music.

September 24 at 7pm - Paulo Szot

Hailed as one of the most acclaimed and versatile baritones in the world, Tony Award winner Paulo Szot will make his Birdland debut as part of the Radio Free Birdland concert series. Accompanied by Billy Stritch at the piano, Mr. Szot will perform songs from the Great American Songbook and Broadway, as well as tunes from his native Brazil.

September 24 at 9pm - Las Vegas Philharmonic Spotlight

Join Donato Cabrera and the members of the Las Vegas Philharmonic for Spotlight at The Space in six, specially curated LIVE performances, presented September-December 2020. Hear our esteemed musicians share the inspiration and the stories behind the music and artists as they perform their favorite pieces for small ensembles. Performances include conversations with Music Director Donato Cabrera and featured musicians, streamed right into your personal home viewing theater.

September 25 at 9pm - Michael Cavanaugh, The Music of Billy Joel

Michael Cavanaugh, star of the hit Broadway musical "Movin' Out", is coming to you live from The Space in Las Vegas. Michael Cavanaugh was handpicked by Billy Joel to star in the hit Broadway musical Movin' Out. He received both Tony and Grammy nominations in the lead role. He was called "The New Voice of the American Rock and Roll Songbook" by Billboard and his album "The Way I Hear It" hit #17 on the Billboard HeatSeekers Chart.

On Demand - Champian Fulton Quartet

Available until October 2. Pianist and Vocalist and Oklahoma native Champian Fulton continues Birdland's Charlie Parker Centennial Celebration. Her new release "Birdsong," features eleven carefully chosen compositions written by and/or made famous by Charlie Parker. "I wanted to focus not only on his originals, but on his recordings that I consider to be some of the most beautiful songs ever recorded," said Champian, "these songs are classic Bird, with rangy and dramatic melodies, romantic lyrics and adventurous chord changes."

On Demand - Houston Person with the Emmet Cohen Trio

Available until October 15. Tenor saxophonist Houston Person is a living legend of jazz. The South Carolina native is a keeper of the soul jazz tradition, having earned his reputation on the 1960's-70's "Chitlin' Circuit," in organ groups led by John Hammond, Charles Earland, and Don Patterson. Most notably, he spent three decades as the melodic foil to the late jazz vocalists Etta Jones and Freddy Cole. For Radio Free Birdland, Houston teams with emerging star pianist Emmet Cohen's trio. With Yasushi Nakamura (bass) and Evan Sherman (drums).

On Demand - Pasquale Grasso Solo & Trio

Available until September 22. Virtuoso guitarist Pasquale Grasso kicks off Birdland's Charlie Parker Centennial Celebration, performing solo and trio with legendary drummer Kenny Washington and bassist Ari Roland. Grasso - "The best guitar player I've heard in maybe my entire life," according to Pat Metheny - is from Italy, living in NYC, where he has recorded an acclaimed series of solo guitar EP's for Sony Masterworks. His latest features songs composed by or made famous by Charlie Parker.

On Demand - Billy Stritch

Available until September 27. Acclaimed singer/pianist Billy Stritch returns to his home on the Birdland Theater stage with a new solo show called "Hooray For Love". The Grammy-nominated performer will celebrate with a selection of jazz, popular standards and bossa nova by a range of songwriters including Stephen Sondheim, Harold Arlen, Barry Manilow & Bruce Sussman, Bob Haggart & Johnny Burke, Sammy Fain & Lew Brown. Songs included will be "Meet Me Midnight," "You'll See," "Buds Won't Bud," and "With So Little To Be Sure Of."

On Demand - Telly Leung

Available until October 3. Star of Broadway's Godspell, Allegiance and Disney's Aladdin, Telly Leung returns to the Birdland stage with musical director Gary Adler (Altar Boyz) and J.J. Johnson on viola. This eclectic concert will follow the musical journey that has led Telly from Brooklyn to Broadway, taking an intimate and revealing look at the ups and downs of what it takes to be a professional singer. The show includes songs by Kander & Ebb, Kelly Clarkson, and material from The Lion King, Allegiance, RENT, and Aladdin.

On Demand - Joe Lovano Us Five Celebrate the Charlie Parker Centennial

Available until October 8. Exclusively for Radio Free Birdland's Charlie Parker Centennial celebration, Cleveland native saxophonist Joe Lovano, "one of the most creative saxophonists going," (Boston Globe) revisits his recording, "Bird Songs," a thrillingly adventurous, thoroughly modern, and uniquely personal look at one of the most influential figures in jazz history. Lovano's dynamic band, Us Five, is the perfect vehicle for this exploration.

On Demand - Intimate Evening with the Righteous Brothers

Premiere episode available until October 31, September 16 episode available until October 16. Join Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Bill Medley and his new partner Bucky Heard, as they take you on a nostalgic journey through the legendary musical stylings of one of the greatest rock and roll duos of all time. In this intimate series, Bill opens up with friends and family about the stories that made the music.

On Demand - Jim Brickman

Available until October 10. Jim Brickman's engaging stage presence seamlessly blends emotion and humor with music that touches the heart. In this very intimate concert, Brickman leads the virtual audience on a personal escape with stirring solo piano and vocal performances of hits like "Valentine," "The Gift," "Simple Things," "Love Of My Life," "Winter Waltz," "When You Wish Upon A Star," "Escape," and "Fly."

On Demand - The Bronx Wanderers

Available until October 11. The Bronx Wanderers have been wowing audiences around the globe for 16 straight years consisting of a father, Vin Adinolfi, his two sons, Nick and Vin A, and their three high school friends that round out this high energy family group. The Bronx Wanderers have had a residency in Las Vegas since 2016, currently headlining at Harrah's Resort and Casino in the main showroom.

On Demand - The Seth Concert Series with Karen Olivo

Available until September 25. Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Karen Olivo!

On Demand - Amanda Green

Available until October 11. Broadway songwriter/performer Amanda Green will be in the spotlight, along with her special guests, award-winning singer Natalie Douglas and singer/songwriter Curtis Moore, who is nominated for an Emmy for this year's season of "Mrs. Maisel." James Sampliner will be musical director with Sean McDaniel on drums. In "Amanda Green AF, in Q, With Social D" Ms. Green brings her own exuberant wit and banter in a concert of her funny and moving songs, including special previews from up and coming shows.

On Demand - Julie Halston

Available until October 17. Birdland is always giddy when Julie Halston storms the stage. This special event, called "Virtual Judge Julie" is a combo-platter of some of Ms. Halston's favorite stories, rants, raves and readings. Miss Halston recently starred on Broadway in Tootsie, for which she received rave reviews for her portrayal of producer Rita Marshall. Each concert will kick off with a live premiere event, featuring a special chat (which will include the performer) and will then be on-demand for 30 days on BroadwayWorld Events.

On Demand - The Rockin' Retro Drive-In Show

Available until October 18. JERSEY BOYS stars Christian Hoff, TONY winning "Tommy DeVito", & Travis Cloer, Longest Running "Frankie Valli", worldwide, reunite singing the hits of the drive-in era with "THE ROCKIN' RETRO DRIVE-IN SHOW"! These powerhouse performers have thrilled audiences from Broadway to Vegas, on stage, on screen, and television. Now they bring to life the sounds of Sam Cooke, The Everly Brothers, Smokey Robinson, The Beach Boys, Blood Sweat & Tears, The Beatles, & yes, plenty of Four Seasons and more, with the help of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET and JERSEY BOYS piano man, CHRIS LASH.

On Demand - Anne Martinez & Lisa Marie Smith

Available until October 19. A long awaited duo, Lisa Marie Smith (BAZ, PIN UP, MAYFAIR) and Anne Martinez (BAZ, FANTASY, PIN UP) introduce their new production, ROUX. With arrangements spanning rock, jazz, emo, electro pop, folk, rock to musical theatre, ROUX will keep you guessing to what you'll experience next. This innovative and versatile concert performance will be backed by some of the best musicians in the biz. Experience fire, love, temptation, power, rage, passion & peace. Get ready for the unforgettable experience of ROUX!

Full list of previously announced events:

September

9/29 - Peter Cincotti: Heart of the City

9/30 - Intimate Evening with the Righteous Brothers

October

10/1 - The Skivvies: "Classic Undie Rock" with Matt Doyle & Tamika Lawrence

10/2 - Carrie St. Louis

10/3 - John Lloyd Young's Broadway

10/4 - Lillias White & Seth Rudetsky

10/5 - Lillias White & Seth Rudetsky

10/8 - Las Vegas Philharmonic Spotlight

10/8 - Janis Siegel with John DiMartino

10/10 - Jessica Vosk: Coco Catch Up

10/11 - Beth Leavel & Seth Rudetsky

10/12 - Beth Leavel & Seth Rudetsky

10/15 - Kate Rockwell: Back To My Roots

10/15 - Pavlo

10/16 - Ali Spagnola's Live Stream Power Hour

10/20 - Gabrielle Stravelli

10/22 - Virtual Cabaret Convention

10/22 - Las Vegas Philharmonic Spotlight

10/23 - Ruby Lewis

10/23 - Shoshana Bean: Broadway My Way

10/30 - Christina Bianco

November

11/5 - Las Vegas Philharmonic Spotlight

11/19 - Las Vegas Philharmonic Spotlight

