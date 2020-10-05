21 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!

Looking for something to watch? BroadwayWorld Events has you covered!

BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!

From the Seth Concert Series, Radio Free Birdland, The Space, and more, you can always find an entertaining stream that is one click away on BroadwayWorld Events!

See what's coming up for the week of October 5.

October 5 at 3pm - The Seth Concert Series with Orfeh and Andy Karl

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest are Orfeh and Andy Karl!

October 8 at 7pm - Janis Siegel with John DiMartino

Please join ten-time Grammy-winning chanteuse Janis Siegel and world-renowned jazz pianist/composer John DiMartino as they explore duo material in various moods and genres, including Great American songbook, bossa nova, new jazz compositions, Sondheim and Bernstein.

October 8 at 9pm - Las Vegas Philharmonic Spotlight

Join Donato Cabrera and the members of the Las Vegas Philharmonic for Spotlight at The Space in six, specially curated LIVE performances, presented September-December 2020. Hear our esteemed musicians share the inspiration and the stories behind the music and artists as they perform their favorite pieces for small ensembles

October 10 at 8pm - Jessica Vosk's Coco Catch Up

Broadway singer Jessica Vosk will be in the spotlight, along with her special guests, Marissa Rosen and Michael DiLiberto. Musical director for the event will be Mary Mitchell Campbell. Jessica Vosk is bringing her "Coco Catch Up" (finally) to a real stage. The pandemic might keep us from Broadway, but it is important to bring a concert to you that was curated for this particular event. Featuring songs from her album "Wild & Free," as well as some brand new songs (Lady Gaga, Eva Cassidy, Taylor Swift and more), Jessica's hope it to bring some joy and laughter wherever you are in the world. She says, "We are all in this together!"

October 11 at 8pm - The Seth Concert Series with Beth Leavel

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Beth Leavel!

On Demand - Michael Cavanaugh, The Music of Billy Joel and More

Available until October 25. Michael Cavanaugh, star of the hit Broadway musical "Movin' Out", is coming to you live from The Space in Las Vegas. Michael Cavanaugh was handpicked by Billy Joel to star in the hit Broadway musical Movin' Out. He received both Tony and Grammy nominations in the lead role. He was called "The New Voice of the American Rock and Roll Songbook" by Billboard and his album "The Way I Hear It" hit #17 on the Billboard HeatSeekers Chart.

On Demand - Paulo Szot

Available until October 24. Tony Award winner Paulo Szot made his Birdland debut as part of the Radio Free Birdland concert series. Accompanied by Billy Stritch at the piano, Mr. Szot will perform songs from the Great American Songbook and Broadway, as well as tunes from his native Brazil.

On Demand - Peter Cincotti: Heart of the City

Available until October 29. Peter Cincotti celebrates the release of his newest project "Heart of the City" with an intimate concert shot at The Birdland Theater for Radio Free Birdland. Birdland, in association with BroadwayWorld.com, is proud to present "Radio Free Birdland," a pay-per-view concert series featuring a slew of exciting Broadway, jazz and cabaret performers. Each show will be filmed with three cameras, state-of-the-art sound, socially distanced musicians, and...no audience!

On Demand - Houston Person with the Emmet Cohen Trio

Available until October 15. Tenor saxophonist Houston Person is a living legend of jazz. The South Carolina native is a keeper of the soul jazz tradition, having earned his reputation on the 1960's-70's "Chitlin' Circuit," in organ groups led by John Hammond, Charles Earland, and Don Patterson. Most notably, he spent three decades as the melodic foil to the late jazz vocalists Etta Jones and Freddy Cole. For Radio Free Birdland, Houston teams with emerging star pianist Emmet Cohen's trio. With Yasushi Nakamura (bass) and Evan Sherman (drums).

On Demand - Intimate Evening with the Righteous Brothers

Episodes available throughout the month of October. Join Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Bill Medley and his new partner Bucky Heard, as they take you on a nostalgic journey through the legendary musical stylings of one of the greatest rock and roll duos of all time. In this intimate series, Bill opens up with friends and family about the stories that made the music.

Available until October 10. Jim Brickman's engaging stage presence seamlessly blends emotion and humor with music that touches the heart. In this very intimate concert, Brickman leads the virtual audience on a personal escape with stirring solo piano and vocal performances of hits like "Valentine," "The Gift," "Simple Things," "Love Of My Life," "Winter Waltz," "When You Wish Upon A Star," "Escape," and "Fly."

On Demand - The Bronx Wanderers

Available until October 11. The Bronx Wanderers have been wowing audiences around the globe for 16 straight years consisting of a father, Vin Adinolfi, his two sons, Nick and Vin A, and their three high school friends that round out this high energy family group. The Bronx Wanderers have had a residency in Las Vegas since 2016, currently headlining at Harrah's Resort and Casino in the main showroom.

On Demand - The Seth Concert Series with Judy Kuhn

Available until October 5. Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Judy Kuhn!

Available until October 11. Broadway songwriter/performer Amanda Green will be in the spotlight, along with her special guests, award-winning singer Natalie Douglas and singer/songwriter Curtis Moore, who is nominated for an Emmy for this year's season of "Mrs. Maisel." James Sampliner will be musical director with Sean McDaniel on drums. In "Amanda Green AF, in Q, With Social D" Ms. Green brings her own exuberant wit and banter in a concert of her funny and moving songs, including special previews from up and coming shows.

Available until October 17. Birdland is always giddy when Julie Halston storms the stage. This special event, called "Virtual Judge Julie" is a combo-platter of some of Ms. Halston's favorite stories, rants, raves and readings. Miss Halston recently starred on Broadway in Tootsie, for which she received rave reviews for her portrayal of producer Rita Marshall. Each concert will kick off with a live premiere event, featuring a special chat (which will include the performer) and will then be on-demand for 30 days on BroadwayWorld Events.

On Demand - The Rockin' Retro Drive-In Show

Available until October 18. JERSEY BOYS stars Christian Hoff, TONY winning "Tommy DeVito", & Travis Cloer, Longest Running "Frankie Valli", worldwide, reunite singing the hits of the drive-in era with "THE ROCKIN' RETRO DRIVE-IN SHOW"! These powerhouse performers have thrilled audiences from Broadway to Vegas, on stage, on screen, and television. Now they bring to life the sounds of Sam Cooke, The Everly Brothers, Smokey Robinson, The Beach Boys, Blood Sweat & Tears, The Beatles, & yes, plenty of Four Seasons and more, with the help of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET and JERSEY BOYS piano man, CHRIS LASH.

Available until October 19. A long awaited duo, Lisa Marie Smith (BAZ, PIN UP, MAYFAIR) and Anne Martinez (BAZ, FANTASY, PIN UP) introduce their new production, ROUX. With arrangements spanning rock, jazz, emo, electro pop, folk, rock to musical theatre, ROUX will keep you guessing to what you'll experience next. This innovative and versatile concert performance will be backed by some of the best musicians in the biz. Experience fire, love, temptation, power, rage, passion & peace. Get ready for the unforgettable experience of ROUX!

On Demand - Lena Hall: OBSESSED - Prince

Available until October 23. Lena Hall's popular 2018 series is back for its second installment. This time, she's bringing the concerts straight to your living room and you get to choose each artist. "Obsessed 2020" is a series of concerts dedicated to one specific artist every month. The songs are presented stripped down and acoustic, giving you a more intimate experience with the music. So sit back, relax, and let Lena Hall entertain you from the safety and comfort of your home.

Full list of previously announced events:

October

10/12 - Beth Leavel & Seth Rudetsky (TICKETS)

10/15 - Kate Rockwell: Back To My Roots (TICKETS)

10/15 - Pavlo (TICKETS)

10/16 - Ballet 120: A New Age of Dance (TICKETS)

10/16 - Ali Spagnola's Live Stream Power Hour (TICKETS)

10/18 - Keala Settle & Seth Rudetsky (TICKETS)

10/19 - Keala Settle & Seth Rudetsky (TICKETS)

10/20 - Gabrielle Stravelli (TICKETS)

10/22 - Virtual Cabaret Convention (TICKETS)

10/22 - Las Vegas Philharmonic Spotlight (TICKETS)

10/23 - Shoshana Bean: Broadway My Way (TICKETS)

10/23 - Ruby Lewis (TICKETS)

10/25 - LaChanze & Seth Rudetsky (TICKETS)

10/26 - LaChanze & Seth Rudetsky (TICKETS)

10/27 - Matt Baker & Nicole Zuraitis (TICKETS)

10/29 - Michael West as Kenn Boisinger (TICKETS)

10/30 - Christina Bianco (TICKETS)

November

11/5 - Christopher Sieber (TICKETS)

11/5 - Las Vegas Philharmonic Spotlight (TICKETS)

11/12 - Aisha de Haas (TICKETS)

11/13 - Sierra Boggess (TICKETS)

11/15 - Lillias White & Seth Rudetsky (TICKETS)

11/16 - Lillias White & Seth Rudetsky (TICKETS)

11/19 - Nikki Renee Daniels (TICKETS)

11/19 - Las Vegas Philharmonic Spotlight (TICKETS)

December

12/4 - John Lloyd Young's Vegas Holiday (TICKETS)

12/10 - Darius de Haas (TICKETS)

12/18 - A Swinging Birdland Christmas (TICKETS)

