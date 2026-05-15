Charlotte d'Amboise and Robyn Hurder Will Host the Chita Rivera Awards

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Charlotte d’Amboise and Robyn Hurder will host the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards on May 18, 2026 at 7:30pm at the NYU Skirball Center. The evening celebrates dance and choreography from the year in Broadway and film.

Also announced, Priscilla Lopez (A Chorus Line), Ben Vereen (Pippin), Robert Fairchild (An American In Paris), Dylis Croman (Dancin’), Robert Montano (Kiss of the Spiderwoman), and DeWitt Fleming (A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical) have been added to the roster as presenters. They join presenters Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago), Jessie Mueller (Carousel), Kevin Csolak (Gypsy), Tilly Evans-Kreuger (The Outsiders), and Desmond Richardson (Fosse).

Check out the full list of nomintions for the Chita Rivera Awards.

As previously announced, Leslie Uggams will present Ann-Margret with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The evening will feature performances by the casts of Chess and Ragtime; Andrea McArdle (Annie), Michelle Aravena (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Klub), Samantha Pollino (Chess), Nicolas King (Disney’s Beauty and the Beast), and more.

Also performing are the five finalists of Broadway’s Next Triple Threat, the new nationwide talent search honoring the memory of Chita Rivera and created and produced by the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation’s (NYCDAF). Broadway’s Next Triple Threat was created to support the next generation of artists who excel in dance, voice, and acting, something that Ms. Rivera was passionate about throughout her life and career. Selected from submissions across the globe—and following a competitive semi-final round of 15 performers—five artists now advance to the final stage of the inaugural program: Brett Barthelemy, 18 (from Aliquippa, PA) , Xenoa Campbell-Ledgister, 25 (from London, England), Greta Cardoza, 19 (from Milton, MA), Meghan Hoey, 25 (from New York, NY), Helena Padial, 21 (from Palisades, NY), and Jordan Cruz, 22, of Whittier, CA has been named as the swing/alternate. Finalists have been invited to New York City for an immersive weekend of mentorship and training from May 16–18, 2026, working directly with leading Broadway professionals. The experience culminates at the Chita Rivera Awards when the Chita Rivera Training Grant of $10,000 will be announced live onstage.