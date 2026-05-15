CATS, CHESS, RAGTIME, and SCHMIGADOON! Nominated For Broadway Chorus Awards

Click Here for More on 2026 AWARDS SEASON

Actors’ Equity Association’s Advisory Committee on Chorus Affairs (ACCA) has announced the nominees for this season’s ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus, honoring the chorus performers in a Broadway show. These four productions are Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Chess, Ragtime, and Schmigadoon! The award will be presented alongside this year’s Actors’ Equity Foundation Awards at a ceremony on June 22 in New York City.

"While the ACCA Award is specific to Broadway, the eligible productions this season are indicative of the amazing work Equity members on chorus contracts are performing on stages across the country,” said Al Bundonis, 2nd vice president of Actors’ Equity Association and chair of the ACCA. “These stories simply cannot be told without the Chorus, and that contribution needs to be recognized. Equity and the ACCA will always spotlight the artistry, athleticism and passion that chorus members deliver on a daily basis. We hope that the Tonys and other theatre awards across the country will join us in honoring these gifted professionals."

Presented by Equity’s Advisory Committee on Chorus Affairs, the ACCA Award is the only industry accolade of its kind to honor the distinctive talents and contributions made by the original chorus members of a Broadway musical.

In reviewing the chorus of each Broadway musical that opened in the 2025–2026 theatrical season, ACCA considered the chorus requirements made by each production’s director, choreographer and musical director; the caliber of technical skill used to execute those requirements; and the unique contributions made by the entire chorus to the overall production. Nominators for the ACCA Award are the members of Equity's national council who also serve on the ACCA; all ACCA members, all Equity Chorus councilors and past recipients of Equity’s Legacy Robe will cast ballots to determine the recipient of this year’s award. All voters must see all four of the ACCA-nominated musicals this season.

Previous recipients of the ACCA award are the original chorus members of Legally Blonde (2007), In the Heights (2008), West Side Story (2009), Fela! (2010), The Scottsboro Boys (2011), Newsies (2012), Pippin (2013), Beautiful – The Carole King Musical (2014), An American in Paris (2015), Shuffle Along, Or The Making Of The Musical Sensation Of 1921 And All That Followed (2016), Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (2017), Once on This Island (2018), Hadestown (2019), New York, New York (2023), The Heart of Rock and Roll (2024) and Buena Vista Social Club (2025). In 2022, the ACCA issued two special awards, one to all the Broadway choruses working on the 2019–2020 season disrupted by the pandemic, and one for the choruses of the 2021–2022 season that brought Broadway back.