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Video: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Reflects on August Wilson

Hear from Taraji P. Henson, Cedric the Entertainer, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Joshua Boone, and Abigail Onwunali.

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The New York Public Library presented a discussion, hosted by Richard Ridge, featuring the cast members of August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone on Broadway.

Taraji P. Henson, Cedric the Entertainer, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Joshua Boone, and Abigail Onwunali discuss how they were first introduced to the work of August Wilson, what it's like performing August Wilson's work on stage, and more. You can watch the full discussion here!

Cedric the Entertainer shared how he first was introduced to August Wilson's work, stating, "Mine was later in life, the play Fences was one that came into my life at a later time, and then The Piano Lesson. I actually didn't know much about this play at all, so I was really happy when I was offered the opportunity to understand what the play was and get offered the role. I really love this play, man, it's one of my favorites." 

Joshua Boone shared what it's like to perform August Wilson's words on stage, "I'm in the show, and I'm still hearing things in new ways every night. One line could have three different meanings. That's how brilliant and masterful his language is." 


Theater Fans' Choice Awards
2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards - Live Stats
Best Featured Performer in a Play - Top 3
1. Laurie Metcalf - Death of a Salesman
8.6% of votes
2. Alden Ehrenreich - Becky Shaw
5.6% of votes
3. June Squibb - Marjorie Prime
5.2% of votes

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