2023 Minty Awards Nominations Revealed, Honoring Staten Island Catholic High School Musical Theatre Productions

The Minty Organization, the non-profit company which oversees The Minty Awards, under the leadership of Michael Pinto, has announced nominations for the 12th Annual Minty Awards, set for Sunday, June 4 at 7:00 p.m. at the historic St. George Theatre (35 Hyatt Street).

The high schools participating are Monsignor Farrell (Into The Woods), Moore Catholic (Newsies), Notre Dame Academy (Footloose), St. Joseph By-The-Sea (Les Miserables), St. Joseph Hill Academy (The Wizard of Oz) and St. Peter’s Boys (The Addams Family).

The 2023 Minty Award Nominations

Outstanding Production Number

“Ever After,” Into the Woods

“Footloose,” Footloose

“The Jitterbug,” The Wizard of Oz

“Master of the House,” Les Miserables

“Seize the Day,” Newsies

“When You’re an Addams,” The Addams Family

Outstanding Featured Dancer

Amanda Bucolo, Footloose

Emma Dinolfo, Leila Parnese, Isabella Sheikowitz, Jessica Wells, Sean Woods, The Wizard of Oz

Ella Dreher, The Addams Family

Gianna Tornabene, Newsies

Outstanding Featured Actor

Luke Bonifacio, The Wizard of Oz

Aidan Capasso, Footloose

John D’Ovidio, Into the Woods

Giovanni DeFiore, Les Miserables

Declan Malone, Into the Woods

Conor Monohan, The Addams Family

Outstanding Featured Actress

Jane Benvenuto, Into the Woods

Gabriella Cochran, The Wizard of Oz

Vanessa D’Angelo, The Addams Family

Kristina Fulciniti, Newsies

Serafina Matarazzo, Footloose

Alexandria Yates, The Addams Family

Outstanding Supporting Actor

Ryan Albertson, The Wizard of Oz

Luke Bonifacio, The Addams Family

Aidan Capasso, The Addams Family

Dominick Collura, Newsies

Max Gordon, Into the Woods

Thomas Mauro, Newsies

Outstanding Supporting Actress

Cassandra Arena, Footloose

Meghan Clark, The Wizard of Oz

Ella Dreher & Katherine Garlisi, Les Miserables

Emma Fitzgerald, Newsies

Avamichelina Hodgens, Into the Woods

Bridget Keag, The Wizard of Oz

Outstanding Leading Actor

Ryan Albertson, Into the Woods

Luke Curcio, Newsies

Derek Lucido, Les Miserables

Jared Mishen, Les Miserables

Matthew Ochoa, The Addams Family

Jakob Tarbell, Into the Woods

Outstanding Leading Actress

Sofia Borgognone, Footloose

Alexandra D’Agostino, Into the Woods

Avamichelina Hodgens, The Wizard of Oz

Alyssa Mazzone, Newsies

Mattea Ricciardi, The Addams Family

The St. Genesius Award for Outstanding Musical

Into The Woods, Msgr. Farrell High School

Newsies, Moore Catholic High School

Footloose, Notre Dame Academy

Les Miserables, St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School

The Wizard of Oz, St. Joseph Hill Academy

The Addams Family, St. Peter’s Boys’ High School

“As we approach our 12th annual ceremony, I remain privileged to work with such extraordinarily talented students, who continue to amaze me each year with their passion and dedication,” said Michael Pinto. “I look forward to recognizing each of our schools’ casts on the great stage of the St. George Theatre on June 4. I would be remiss if I didn’t thank the schools, teachers, parents, and community leaders who support not only the Minty Awards, but our students. Without them, none of this is possible.”

Tickets to the  Minty Awards Ceremony are $25 and can be purchased by calling The St. George Box Office at 718-442-2900. Students and school staff are to order tickets through their school director.

2022-2023 Minty Awards Season Sponsors: Educational Programming Sponsor - Council Member David M. Carr; Presenting Sponsor - Northfield Bank; Diamond Sponsor - Empire State Bank; Gold Sponsor - Expedite Dem, Inc. Co-sponsors of the 2023 Minty Awards are Wagner College, John Mancuso, The Law Office of Ted V. Parnese, and Jimmy Maxx.

The schools and students will be competing in 13 categories including the evening’s coveted award, The St. Genesius Award for Outstanding Musical. The school that wins the St. Genesius Award also receives $5,000 to the school’s Performing Arts program and the remaining schools will each be receiving $1,000.

A student from each school will also receive The Theatre Player of the Year Award, presented by Superintendent of the Archdiocese of New York, Michael Deegan. Each school was asked to select one student who exemplified the spirit of that school’s theatre department. Each school’s recipient will be presented with a special award the night of the ceremony.

Each school’s cast will also be performing in a specially commissioned opening number medley, as well as a 7-minute performance from their show.

Since its inception in 2010, the Minty Organization has donated over $120,000 back to the Staten Island school's performing arts departments.

Individuals who wish to make a tax-deductible contribution to The Minty Organization are asked to visit www.mintys.org.



Placeholder
