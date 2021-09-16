The Foundation for New American Musicals to Honor Marc Shaiman and Robert Klein

The Foundation for New American Musicals presents the 2021 FNAM All-star Benefit and Fundraiser. The evening will honor Tony/Grammy/Emmy Award-winner Marc Shaiman (Hairspray and Mary Poppins Returns), who will receive FNAM's first Inspire Award; and FNAM Founding-member Robert Klein, who will receive the first Founders Award.

The evening will include performances by Broadway favorites Megan Hilty (Broadway's Wicked, Broadway's 9 to 5: The Musical, NBC's Smashed), Matthew Morrison (Broadway's Hairspray, Broadway's Finding Neverland, Fox's Glee), Bruce Vilanch (Academy Award Writer - recipient of two Emmy Awards), Marisha Wallace (Broadway's Aladdin, Broadway's Something Rotten!, West End's Hairspray) and Marissa Jaret Winokur (Broadway's Hairspray - Tony Award-winner, CBS Celebrity Big Brother - Winner).

The live, limited-capacity benefit and fundraiser is on Sunday, October 24 at 4:00 p.m., and will be held at a private residence in the Pacific Palisades, California. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 17 at www.FNAM.us.

"The Foundation of New American Musicals is proud to honor one of its founders, Bob Klein. Bob has always been a driving force in FNAM and continues to be a vital part of our organization. Bob is receiving the first Founders Award to recognize his considerable support for emerging writers of musical theatre. We are also thrilled to present the first Inspire Award to someone who does indeed inspire us all: Marc Shaiman. Marc is the epitome of the success we all hope the writers FNAM supports will have. His extraordinary achievements stretch across all forms of entertainment - film, TV and of course, theatre. We are also delighted to have Marc serve as a member of our Advisory Board," said FNAM Board President, Michael Donovan.

He added, "And what a fun event this will be! Megan Hilty, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Marisha Wallace, Bruce Vilanch, and Matthew Morrison - with more appearances to be announced - all there to thrill us with their performances, and to honor Marc - who will also be on stage. I hope that you'll join us!"

Tickets to FNAM's Benefit are $150.00 each and include a reception, special performances, and silent auction. Proceeds will benefit FNAM and its programs. Tickets are available at www.FNAM.us.

The benefit will be held at a private residence in the Pacific Palisades. The address will be given upon purchase of benefit tickets. Capacity is limited. Proof of vaccination and the wearing of masks are required.

For more information visit www.FNAM.us.