MARY POPPINS RETURNS, Lin-Manuel Miranda Nominated for 2019 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS - See the Full List!
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominations for the 2019 Golden Globe Awards on Thursday morning. Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater will join HFPA President Meher Tatna, executive producer Barry Adelman and Isan Elba, daughter of Idris Elba and this year's Golden Globe ambassador, to make the announcement.
See the full list of nominations below!
The three-hour telecast will air live on NBC coast to coast Sunday, January 6 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from The Beverly Hilton. Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh will host this year's telecast.
The Golden Globes serve as the official kickoff to the 2019 awards season. Winners in 25 categories - 14 in film and 11 in television - are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).
BEST MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA
A Star Is Born
If Beale Street Could Talk
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
BEST ACTRESS, MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Glenn Close, The Wife
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
BEST MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
BEST ACTOR, MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie
BEST ACTRESS, MOTION PICTURE, COMEDY
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, MOTION PICTURE
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, MOTION PICTURE
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man . Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
BEST SCREENPLAY, MOTION PICTURE
Roma
The Favourite
If Beale Street Could Talk
Vice
Green Book
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse
BEST SCORE, MOTION PICTURE
A Quiet Place
Isle of Dogs
Black Panther
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
BEST TV SERIES, COMEDY
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
BEST ACTRESS, TV SERIES, COMEDY
Kristen Bell, The Good Place .
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
BEST ACTOR, TV SERIES, COMEDY
Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
BEST LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE
The Alienist .
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal .
BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John .
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso . Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist . Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, TV SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, OR TV MOVIE
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS , TV SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, OR TV MOVIE
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale