MARY POPPINS RETURNS, Lin-Manuel Miranda Nominated for 2019 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS - See the Full List!

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominations for the 2019 Golden Globe Awards on Thursday morning. Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater will join HFPA President Meher Tatna, executive producer Barry Adelman and Isan Elba, daughter of Idris Elba and this year's Golden Globe ambassador, to make the announcement.

See the full list of nominations below!

The three-hour telecast will air live on NBC coast to coast Sunday, January 6 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from The Beverly Hilton. Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh will host this year's telecast.



The Golden Globes serve as the official kickoff to the 2019 awards season. Winners in 25 categories - 14 in film and 11 in television - are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

BEST MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

A Star Is Born

If Beale Street Could Talk

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

BEST ACTRESS, MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Glenn Close, The Wife

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

BEST MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

BEST ACTOR, MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

BEST ACTRESS, MOTION PICTURE, COMEDY

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, MOTION PICTURE

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, MOTION PICTURE

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man . Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

BEST SCREENPLAY, MOTION PICTURE

Roma

The Favourite

If Beale Street Could Talk

Vice

Green Book

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse

BEST SCORE, MOTION PICTURE

A Quiet Place

Isle of Dogs

Black Panther

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

BEST TV SERIES, COMEDY

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

BEST ACTRESS, TV SERIES, COMEDY

Kristen Bell, The Good Place .

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

BEST ACTOR, TV SERIES, COMEDY

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

BEST LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

The Alienist .

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal .

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John .

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso . Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist . Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, TV SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, OR TV MOVIE

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS , TV SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, OR TV MOVIE

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Related Articles