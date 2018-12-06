MARY POPPINS RETURNS, Lin-Manuel Miranda Nominated for 2019 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS - See the Full List!

Dec. 6, 2018  

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominations for the 2019 Golden Globe Awards on Thursday morning. Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater will join HFPA President Meher Tatna, executive producer Barry Adelman and Isan Elba, daughter of Idris Elba and this year's Golden Globe ambassador, to make the announcement.

See the full list of nominations below!

The three-hour telecast will air live on NBC coast to coast Sunday, January 6 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from The Beverly Hilton. Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh will host this year's telecast.

The Golden Globes serve as the official kickoff to the 2019 awards season. Winners in 25 categories - 14 in film and 11 in television - are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

BEST MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

A Star Is Born
If Beale Street Could Talk
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody

BEST ACTRESS, MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Glenn Close, The Wife
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War

BEST MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice

BEST ACTOR, MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

BEST ACTRESS, MOTION PICTURE, COMEDY

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, MOTION PICTURE

Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, MOTION PICTURE

Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man . Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

BEST SCREENPLAY, MOTION PICTURE

Roma
The Favourite
If Beale Street Could Talk
Vice
Green Book

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse

BEST SCORE, MOTION PICTURE

A Quiet Place
Isle of Dogs
Black Panther
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns

BEST TV SERIES, COMEDY

Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

BEST ACTRESS, TV SERIES, COMEDY

Kristen Bell, The Good Place .

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace

BEST ACTOR, TV SERIES, COMEDY

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America

Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry

BEST LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

The Alienist .

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal .

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John .

Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso . Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist . Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, TV SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, OR TV MOVIE

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS , TV SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, OR TV MOVIE

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

