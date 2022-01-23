2 Broadway Shows Take Final Bow Today

Today, January 23, Broadway says goodbye to two beloved productions. Slave Play will conclude its limited run at the August Wilson Theatre following 9 previews and 58 regular performances; and Girl from the North Country pauses performances at the Belasco Theatre following 31 previews and 117 regular performances.

Girl from the North Country originally opened on Broadway on March 5, 2020 to rave reviews, but closed just a week later due to New York's COVID restrictions. The production re-opened on Broadway on October 13, 2021. The production is in advanced conversations with the Shubert Organization to open again in the spring.

The production originated at The Old Vic in London. In addition to Broadway, it has played in the West End and Toronto, at The Public Theater in New York, and is currently playing in Sydney, Australia. Girl from the North Country's Original Broadway Cast Album was just nominated for a GRAMMY Award for "Best Musical Theater Album.

Girl From The North Country, written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson, boldly reimagines the songs of Bob Dylan in provocative new dramatic contexts. Set at a guesthouse in Duluth, MN a group of wanderers cross paths. Standing at a turning point in their lives, they realize nothing is what it seems and as they search for a future, and hide from the past, they overcome adversity by finding hope coming together in the present.

Girl From The North Country features Todd Almond, Colin Bates, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Alex Joseph Grayson, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Housso Semon, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Edward Staudenmayer, Rachel Stern, Anastasia Talley, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Aidan Wharton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham.

Slave Play, the ground-breaking work by Tony Award nominee Jeremy O. Harris under the direction of Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara, re-opened at the August Wilson Theatre on December 2, 2021. Before that, a 2019 production played for 121 performances at the Golden Theatre, receiving 12 Tony Award nominations, the most for any play in Broadway history.

The cast of Slave Play features Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Jonathan Higginbotham, Devin Kawaoka, Tony Award nominee Chalia La Tour, Irene Sofia Lucio, Tony Award nominee Annie McNamara, and Paul Alexander Nolan. Slave Play features understudies Eboni Flowers, Blake Russell, Luigi Sottile, Elizabeth Stahlmann, and Galen J. Williams.

Over one explosive weekend, three interracial couples inhabit the confines of a sprawling Southern plantation. As the heat is turned up on their volatile relationships, the line between fantasy and reality blurs and history begins to repeat itself.