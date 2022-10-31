17th Annual Latin American Cultural Week to Take Place in November

Pan American Musical Art Research will present its 17th Annual Latin American Cultural Week, live and virtual events featuring young artists from the Americas and Spain, Friday, November 12 through Sunday, November 20.

After having launched a new selection process, PAMAR has announced the participation of these young artists from Europe, North and South America for LACW 2022:

Live Events

November 12 @ 6:30 PM - Orchestrating Dreams' American Youth Orchestra

live at the New York Society for Ethical Culture, 2 West 64th Street in Manhattan. More about the event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/orchestrating-dreams-concert-fundraiser-latin-american-cultural-week-nyc-tickets-418088713597. More about Orchestrating Dreams at https://orchestratingdreamsnyc.org/.

November 20 @ 11 AM - Ausias Parejo

16-year-old Spanish guitarist Ausiàs Parejo, winner of 31 international prizes, live at United Palace's Grand Foyer, 4140 Broadway in Manhattan. More about the performance at https://www.boletosexpress.com/spanish-guitarist-ausias-parejo-plays-the-grand-foyer/66628/ and visit Ausias Parejo at https://www.instagram.com/ausiasparejo/?hl=en.

Virtual Events - All virtual events will be presented at 6:30 PM Eastern time on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/PAMARarts.

November 13 - Manuel Perez Carbajal

a 12-year-old, Uruguayan opera singer, he has already performed on the most important TV programs in Argentina. See a performance at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=py-CKJ_mYGs.

November 15 - Coro de Ninos y Jovenes de la UNC

The Children and Youth Choir of Argentina's National University of Cuyo was created in 1974 at the initiative of Maestro Marcelo Coltro, who led the Organization from its foundation until the end of 2000, the year in which Professor Ángela Burgoa assumed the direction. Visit them at https://www.uncuyo.edu.ar/extension/coro-de-nios-y-jvenes.

November 17 - Violincheli Brothers and Friends - Pablo and Alejandro Turlo, young string virtuosos, winners of Spain's Got Talent TV competition. They're at https://www.instagram.com/violinchelibrothers2/?hl=en.

November 18 - Kennesaw State University Orchestra

Georgia based ensemble of young musicians. More about them at https://arts.kennesaw.edu/music/ensembles/orchestras.php.

November 19 - In Tempo Dance - Started in Mexico City, this Texas-based ensemble features gifted young dancers. Their website is at http://www.intempodancestudio.com.

For more LACW 2022 information, visit https://lacw.net/. For questions, please contact PAMAR at pamar@pamar.org.

Pan American Musical Art Research's (PAMAR's) mission is to promote, preserve, create awareness and appreciation of Latin American arts and culture and their roots in Spanish, African and other cultures, in New York City and beyond. PAMAR serves performing, visual, film, and literary artists eager to expand awareness of and appreciation for their work to audiences familiar with these art forms, while also developing a public often unfamiliar with them by collaborating with traditional as well as non-traditional, often community-based, organizations and venues. This has in years past featured presentations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and The Bronx. Visit them at http://www.pamar.org.