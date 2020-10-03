14 Musical Theatre-Themed SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Sketches

Saturday Night Live returns for season 46 tonight, October 3.

Saturday Night Live returns tonight and we're looking back at some of their hilarious theatre-themed sketches.

From John Mulaney's New York City musical trilogy to Lin-Manuel Miranda's Crucible Cast Party, SNL has always poked great fun at Broadway and what it's like to grace the stage.

Which one is your favorite?

Diner Lobster

Bodega Bathroom

Airport Sushi

Cast List

Broadway's All-Star Super Bowl Halftime Spectacular

Save Broadway

Crucible Cast Party

High School Musical 4

Mean Girls

Political Musical

Lil' Rent

Kellyanne Conway Chicago Parody

High School Theatre Show with Emma Stone

Night School Musical

