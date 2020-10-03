14 Musical Theatre-Themed SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Sketches
Saturday Night Live returns for season 46 tonight, October 3.
Saturday Night Live returns tonight and we're looking back at some of their hilarious theatre-themed sketches.
From John Mulaney's New York City musical trilogy to Lin-Manuel Miranda's Crucible Cast Party, SNL has always poked great fun at Broadway and what it's like to grace the stage.
Which one is your favorite?
Diner Lobster
Bodega Bathroom
Airport Sushi
Cast List
Broadway's All-Star Super Bowl Halftime Spectacular
Save Broadway
Crucible Cast Party
High School Musical 4
Mean Girls
Political Musical
Lil' Rent
Kellyanne Conway Chicago Parody
High School Theatre Show with Emma Stone
Night School Musical
