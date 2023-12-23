12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- Christmas with the Jackson 5

Cox is currently starring in the Broadway-bound national tour of The Wiz.

By: Dec. 23, 2023

The holidays are upon us and BroadwayWorld is continuing our favorite annual tradition of celebrating the holiday season with a 12 Days of Christmas countdown. This year we couldn't be more excited to welcome the one and only Deborah Cox- currently starring in the Broadway-bound revival of The Wiz- to share some of her most cherished holiday songs and performances.

On the eleventh day of Christmas, Deborah writes: "Today, I want to share with you one of my kids’ favorites- “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” and, here, by The Jackson 5. It always takes me back to when they were young, singing around the house, in their matching PJs. My kids LOVE Christmas so much, that we would always have our tree up right after Halloween, to enjoy the season longer!"

Check back every day through December 25 to find out what else makes Deborah's list!

12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- Christmas with the Jackson 5 Deborah Cox is an award-winning recording artist, Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee, and international talent spanning the worlds of music, Broadway, television, film, and fashion. An established songstress, Cox has scaled the R&B and Pop charts with six top 20 Billboard R&B singles and an impressive thirteen No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Hot Dance Club Play Chart. Her sophomore album spawned 2 No. 1 R&B songs including the record-breaking “Nobody’s Supposed To Be Here” that spent 14 weeks at the top (the longest in history at the time) and “We Can’t Be Friends.”

In addition to her illustrious musical catalog, the Canadian-born star has been recognized for her undying commitment to various social justice initiatives. In 2020, Deborah was honored with Black Music Honors’ Entertainer Icon Award in recognition of her 25 ground-breaking years in the music industry.

A seasoned entertainer, both on-screen and off, Deborah is winning rave reviews for her roles on Netflix/BET’s First Wives Club and Emmy- nominated HBO MAX series, Station Eleven. In May 2022, Deborah reached a pinnacle career milestone when she made history as the first Black woman inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. In the same year, Deborah was given the Key to the City and had September 23rd declared as Deborah Cox Day. She also received a star on Canada's Walk of Fame, rounding off an incredible year.

In 2023 Deborah launched her new wine, Kazaisu to honor her connection with fans and friends alike, a rosé wine that she hopes will sit on tables at family gatherings, dinners with friends, reunions, and celebrations of everyday life. The name itself betokens family, friendship, and love. KAZAISU combines the names of her three children: Kaila, Isaiah, and Sumayah. 

Always one to pay-it-forward, Deborah partnered with social-changemakers, Revolutionnaire to launch the “Beautiful U R” Service Days to support women experiencing housing insecurity by preparing care packages of essential and feel-good items to distribute. The initiative has been a huge success positively impacting the lives of women across North America. For more information on Deborah visit www.deborahcox.com

Photo Credit: Erick Robinson/Mike Ruiz



12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson Duet Photo
12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson Duet

On the tenth day of Christmas, Deborah writes: 'We can’t have The Twelve Days of Christmas without a selection from Leslie Odom Jr.’s Christmas Album. So many beautiful selections, but this duet of Leslie and Nicolette Robinson“Ma’oz Tzur” is, oh, so touching.'

12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- Its Holidays with the Hathaways Photo
12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- It's Holidays with the Hathaways

On the nineth day of Christmas, Deborah writes: 'This is one of my absolute FAVES and this version is especially awesome because it’s Donny Hathaway and his daughter, Lalah … Brilliantly festive!'

12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- Norm Lewis Croons a Classic Photo
12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- Norm Lewis Croons a Classic

On the eighth day of Christmas, Deborah writes: 'I will always remember when Norm Lewis sang 'The Music Of The Night' from The Phantom of the Opera on a Zoom during the pandemic and the hairs stood up on my arms from his beautiful rendition of the song. His Christmas album is no different. His version of “Mary, Did You Know?” is just as gorgeous.'

12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- Cozy Up with Nat King Cole Photo
12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- Cozy Up with Nat King Cole

On the seventh day of Christmas, Deborah writes: 'Nat King Cole has been called 'The King Of Christmas.' It’s not difficult to understand why when you hear and see the man, himself, simple and unadorned, bringing this beautiful song to life.

