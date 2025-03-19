10th Anniversary of Deke Sharon's Total Vocal Will Be Celebrated at Lincoln Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An evening celebrating the 10th Anniversary of Total Vocal, showcasing the vibrant sounds of a cappella music under the baton of acclaimed conductor and arranger Deke Sharon. Presented by Distinguished Concerts International, New York (DCINY), this fun and lively concert is set to take place on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at 7 pm at the David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center. For information and tickets, visit DCINY. Tickets start at $20.

Total Vocal - 10th Anniversary will feature thrilling performances of popular songs from

The Sing Off and Pitch Perfect, showcasing the vibrant talent of guest artists Shelley Regner and Backtrack Vocals. Known for her captivating performances in the

Pitch Perfect series, Regner will share the stage alongside the Distinguished Concerts Singers International, which will feature the Croatian a cappella group, A.K.A Crescendo. Backtrack Vocals, an internationally-touring a cappella group from New York City, will thrill audiences with their close harmonies and captivating act.

These powerhouse performers will take the audience on a musical journey, highlighting some of the most iconic songs in recent memory. Concertgoers can look forward to thrilling renditions of hits such as Miley Cyrus' powerful “Flowers”, Harry Styles' infectious “Music for a Sushi Restaurant”, and Queen's iconic ballad “Somebody to Love”, among other popular tracks. This event promises to showcase the versatility and magic of the human voice, offering a unique experience that will resonate with audiences of all ages.

“Total Vocal has been 10 years of a dream come true: hundreds of wonderful singers from a dozen countries from age 11 to 90 singing to an eager sold-out crowd at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center,” said Deke Sharon. “This world needs more harmony now more than ever and it is so reassuring to see how a cappella continues to inspire and change more lives every year.“

“Deke Sharon has been a pivotal force redefining the a cappella genre,” said Iris Derke, DCINY Co-Founder & General Director. “This 10th Anniversary concert is a celebration of vocal artistry and we are thrilled to feature such outstanding performers alongside Deke.”

Since its first season in 2008, DCINY's productions have featured a diverse range of singers and groups, with over 75,000 performers from 47 countries and all 50 U.S. States. Over 3000 performers have participated in Total Vocal and DCINY projects with Deke Sharon.