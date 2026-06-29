Broadway LGBTQ+ History: The Biggest Milestones and Trailblazers

Pride Month is a time to celebrate the countless LGBTQ+ artists, creators, and storytellers whose talents have helped shape Broadway into the vibrant, inclusive community it is today. For generations, queer performers, writers, composers, directors, choreographers, and activists have challenged conventions, broken barriers, and expanded the kinds of stories that could be told on the American stage. Some made history with groundbreaking productions or unforgettable performances, while others quietly transformed the art form behind the scenes, leaving a legacy that continues to inspire audiences and artists alike.

From the trailblazing work of Cole Porter and Jerome Robbins to the landmark premieres of La Cage aux Folles, The Normal Heart, Fun Home, and beyond, Broadway's history is filled with moments that changed theatre forever. This timeline looks back at many of those milestones—from pioneering artists and historic Tony Award wins to groundbreaking productions that advanced LGBTQ+ visibility and representation—celebrating the people and productions that helped build Broadway, one unforgettable first at a time.

Don't forget to celebrate even more Pride with our Pride Party Playlist.