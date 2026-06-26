Photos: Kristin Chenoweth, Donna Murphy and More in LIZA! AT 80 Celebration

Transport Group presented Liza! at 80: A Celebration in Song and Dance, celebrating the legendary performer and her 80th birthday. The cast included Kate Baldwin, Lauren Blackman, Mario Cantone, Kristin Chenoweth, Nikki Renée Daniels, Dez Deron, Claybourne Elder, Andrew Barth Feldman, Katie Finneran, Robyn Hurder, Beth Leavel, Bonnie Milligan, Donna Murphy, Lauren Patten, Khori Petinaud, Andrew Rannells, Helen J. Shen, Elizabeth Stanley, Alysha Umphress, Marisha Wallace, and Natalie Weiss.

Guest speakers included Candice Bergen, Jim Caruso, Kathy Griffin, Julie Halston, Isaac Mizrahi, and Susan Stroman. The concert took place—one night only—on Thursday, June 25, at 8:00 p.m. at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage, Carnegie Hall.

The tribute concert honored Liza Minnelli's 60-year career and included musical selections, performed by an all-star lineup, spanning her entire body of work and focusing on her collaborations with John Kander & Fred Ebb, including Cabaret; The Rink; Liza With a “Z”; and New York, New York. The concert featured a 30-piece orchestra as well as backstage stories, firsthand anecdotes, and selections of Bob Fosse's original choreography reconstructed by The Verdon Fosse Legacy.

Liza! at 80 also celebrated the March publication of Ms. Minnelli's memoir, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This! (Hachette/Grand Central Publishing). The evening's attendees received a copy of the memoir.

Photo Credit: Nicole Wilson