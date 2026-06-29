Photos: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Star Luke Evans Lights a Rainbow Empire State Building for NYC Pride

Tony Award nominee Luke Evans visited the Empire State Building yesterday to light the iconic landmark in rainbow colors in celebration of NYC Pride.Check out photos from his visit!

Evans was joined by Jaymes Black, CEO of The Trevor Project, and Stacy Lentz, CEO and co-founder of The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, for the annual Pride Month lighting ceremony. Evans' dog, Lala, also took part in the celebration. The Empire State Building has honored Pride with its signature rainbow lights every year since 1990.

"It's about humanity coming together and allowing us all to live a happy, free, joyful life," Evans said. "The Empire State Building—this iconic New York landmark—celebrating Pride sends such a positive, unifying message, not just to New York, but to the world."

Black emphasized the importance of visibility and support for LGBTQ+ youth.

"We are sending a clear message to all LGBTQ+ young people: that there is a community showing up for them. That there are people fighting for them. That we will not rest until you know—not just that you are loved—but that your dreams, all of them, are fully yours to claim," Black said. "At The Trevor Project, we hear every day from LGBTQ+ young people who need that reminder. While there is still work to do, today is a celebration of how far our movement has come, and a commitment to keep pushing forward together. To every LGBTQ+ young person who sees this skyline tonight: this light is for you. We see you, we believe in you, and the world is brighter because you are in it."

Evans is currently making his Broadway debut as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Show at Studio 54, a performance that earned him a Tony Award nomination.

Photo Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

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