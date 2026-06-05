Video: THE BOOK OF MORMON Broadway Cast Performs 'Two by Two' on THE VIEW





In celebration of the 15th anniversary of The Book of Mormon, members from the current Broadway cast of the hit musical visited The View to perform the fan-favorite number "Two by Two."

Watch the flashy performance now, introduced by original cast member Andrew Rannells, and featuring Kevin Clay as Elder Price and Diego Enrico as Elder Cunningham. The production recently resumed Broadway performances following a temporary shutdown caused by a fire inside the Eugene O'Neill Theatre last month.

As previously announced, the original cast of The Book of Mormon will reunite for a special performance at the 79th Annual Tony Awards this Sunday, June 7, including Tony Award nominees Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells and Rory O’Malley and Tony Award winner Nikki M. James. The performance will be introduced by Tony Award winners Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez.

Additionally, the musical will celebrate its 15th anniversary with a special “MAGICAL MORMON MYSTERY WEEK” of performances from June 9-14 at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre, featuring appearances by original cast members who will perform select scenes and songs at each performance alongside the current cast. See Rannells speak about the reunion performances during his appearance on The View below.

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The Book of Mormon opened on Broadway on March 24, 2011. It has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, serving as the longest-running show in the 100-year history of the Eugene O’Neill Theatre and is now the 10th longest-running Broadway musical of all time. The Book of Mormon is also playing in London’s West End, on tour in the UK and Australia, and on tour in North America.

In addition to nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album, The Book of Mormon won five Drama Desk Awards, including Best Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Musical. The London production, which opened on March 21, 2013 at the Prince of Wales Theatre, won four Olivier Awards including Best Musical.

The Book of Mormon features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The production is choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker. The original cast featured Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad as Elder Price and Elder Cunningham, respectively, in addition to Nikki M. James, Rory O'Malley, Michael Potts, Brian Tyree Henry, and Lewis Cleale.