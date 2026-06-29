Photos: ARE YOU NOW OR HAVE YOU EVER BEEN Welcomes Scott Adsit, Ben Rappaport & Thomas Sadoski

Check out new photos of the three new cast members joining the company of Eric Bentley’s 1972 docudrama, ARE YOU NOW OR HAVE YOU EVER BEEN, directed by Tony Award-winning director Anna D. Shapiro (Eureka Day, The Minutes, August: Osage County, The Motherf**ker with the Hat) at New York City Center Stage (i) (131 West 55th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues). Scott Adsit (“30 Rock”), Ben Rappaport (Good Night Oscar), and Thomas Sadoski (“The Newsroom”) have assumed the roles of "Abe Burrows," "Larry Parks," and "Lionel Stander," respectively. They will play their final performance on July 12.

This summer, a rotating all-star cast comes together for a timely and important revival of Eric Bentley's landmark play. This electrifying docudrama drops you into the tense world of the 1940s House Committee on Un-American Activities hearings, where fame offered no protection and political pressure could end a career.

Using only the original transcripts, the play features the words of artists like Arthur Miller, Jerome Robbins, Paul Robeson, Elia Kazan, Lillian Hellman, Abe Burrows, and Lionel Stander as they faced impossible choices: defend their integrity, protect their careers, or betray their peers. And yet the probing, chilling questions posed by the committee are as powerful as the testimonies themselves, revealing a climate of intimidation and moral conflict that resonates far beyond its time.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Related Stories 1 Photos: ARE YOU NOW OR HAVE YOU EVER BEEN Off-Broadway

Performances have begun for the limited 15-week engagement of Eric Bentley’s 1972 docudrama, ARE YOU NOW OR HAVE YOU EVER BEEN, directed by Tony Award-winning director Anna D. Shapiro at New York City Center Stage I. Check out photos here!