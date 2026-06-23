Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis's WARRIORS to Open on Broadway in 2027

Warriors, with book, music and lyrics by co-writers Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis, will begin previews at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Broadway in March 2027. Based on the Paramount Pictures motion picture The Warriors and the book The Warriors by Sol Yurick, and licensed for the stage by Paramount Products & Experiences, the musical Warriors will open on Broadway in April 2027. Tickets will go on sale in October 2026.

Directed by Jenny Koons, and co-directed and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, Warriors follows a fictitious New York City gang from Coney Island to the Bronx and back when they are framed for the murder of a respected gang leader, Cyrus.

Produced by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis A. Miranda, Jr. and Jeffrey Seller, Warriors features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Jason Crystal, projection design by Hana S. Kim, music supervision by Kurt Crowley, and orchestrations by Kurt Crowley, Scott Wasserman and Mike Elizondo.

Warriors originated as a concept album, released on October 18, 2024, executive produced by GRAMMY Award winning rapper & New York City native Nas and produced by GRAMMY Award winning musician Mike Elizondo. The immersive listening experience featured a star-studded cast of voices on the album including Ms. Lauryn Hill, Nas, Busta Rhymes, Marc Anthony, Billy Porter, Ghostface Killah, RZA, Colman Domingo, Cam’ron, Kim Dracula, and more.

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In its first week, the WARRIORS concept album achieved the #1 spot on the Billboard Compilation Album charts with 5.5 Million Global Streams and debuted at #8 on Digital Albums, #10 on Current Pop Albums, #21 on Current Album Sales, and #24 on Album Sales (including Catalog).

Additional announcements about the Broadway production of Warriors, including casting and the full creative team, are forthcoming.

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