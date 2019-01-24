& JULIET A Max Martin Pop Musical To Land On London's West End This Fall!

A musical based on the behemoth pop catalog of producer Max Martin is headed for London's West End this fall!

According to The Daily Mail's Baz Bamigboye, Miriam Teak Lee (Hamilton West End) has been cast in the title role of the new musical, titled & Juliet.

The musical is set to premiere at the Manchester Palace & Opera House in September, before transferring to the West End's Shaftesbury Theatre to begin performances in November. Tickets will go on sale beginning February 11.

No details of the show's plot have been revealed, though the title and artwork seem to suggest ties to Shakespeare.

The production will be directed by Luke Sheppard. A previous casting notice for the show listed the famed music producer as its creator as well as orchestrations and arrangements by Bill Sherman (In the Heights), and a book and story David West Read (Schitt's Creek, Broadway's 'The Performers')

Martin is a leading producer in the pop field and is responsible for worldwide hits performed by today's biggest stars including Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande. Adele. Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, the Backstreet Boys, Ellie Goulding, Kelly Clarkson, and more!

Related Articles