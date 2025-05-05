Valeria Llaneza presents “Today, the Day” Buenos Aires Argentina— A Retrospective of Resilience, Arrival, and Artistry at Dacia Gallery

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



There are moments in an artist's life that feel like a full circle—an arrival, a reflection, and a resounding “yes” to the present. For celebrated performer and multidisciplinary artist Valeria Llaneza, that moment is now. On May 3rd, 2025, Llaneza will unveil her newest exhibition, “Today, the Day,” at the Dacia Gallery in Manhattan’s East Village—a collection that marks not only a creative milestone but a deep, personal meditation on what it means to be an artist in the now.

Coming off the heels of her critically acclaimed solo debut, Reflections of a Dream, at The Living Gallery, Llaneza’s latest exhibition shifts focus from dreamlike retrospection to grounded presence. “Presenting this new exhibition in New York, especially at such a respected venue like Dacia Gallery, is an incredible opportunity,” says Llaneza. “It feels like the perfect moment to reflect on where I am today—after all the hard work and growth that have led me to this point.”

“Today, the Day” is far more than a visual presentation—it is a declaration. A testament to the journey from arrival to evolution, it captures the pivotal moment of Llaneza’s move to New York City and the artistic blossoming that followed. The works trace her trajectory through movement, memory, and collaboration, with a vibrant interplay of visual and performative elements. From evocative stills of performance pieces to textural explorations of identity, each element pulses with her signature blend of intimacy and innovation.

The title itself, “Today, the Day,” is a poetic affirmation—a calling in real time. It suggests readiness, self-possession, and the joy of meeting the moment with full presence. The collection will feature Llaneza’s signature integration of multiple disciplines, while also spotlighting the community that has been integral to her artistic path.

“In this exhibition, I want to share testimonials from various colleagues, friends, and directors who have worked with me over the years in New York,” she explains. “It is through the eyes of others that we can truly see our work—the impact we have on those around us, and the tireless effort we put in every day to grow, not only as artists but as human beings.”

Projects featured in the exhibition include Un Tango Para Tita, Sillón de los Cuerpos, A Tango Dancing Cinderella, The Selfish Giant, El Retablillo de Don Cristóbal, and Our Home on Ludlow—each one a capsule of memory, collaboration, and cross-cultural dialogue. In honoring the communal nature of art, Llaneza invites viewers to experience her body of work through multiple lenses, layered in personal narrative, shared experience, and artistic legacy.

Valeria Llaneza is no stranger to the spotlight. With credits spanning from Teatro SEA, the nation’s leading bilingual theater company, to Pin Productions, and performances at the New York Theater Festival, Latin Culture and Dance Festival, MicroTheater NY, and UNI2 Theater Festival, her range is both broad and profoundly rooted. Her performances transcend medium—she crafts experiences that are at once deeply personal and universally resonant.

“Today, the Day” is not simply an exhibition—it is a homecoming. For Llaneza, it’s a celebration of everything that has brought her to this exact point: the cultural migrations, the sleepless rehearsals, the collaborative sparks, and the fierce devotion to art as a transformative force.

Join the artist and the creative community that has supported her on May 3rd for an afternoon of art, reflection, and reconnection.

Exhibition Details:

Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025

Time: 12 PM – 4 PM

Location: Dacia Gallery | 621 E 11th St, New York, NY 10009

About Valeria Llaneza:

Valeria Llaneza is a multidisciplinary performing artist known for her ability to merge movement, voice, and visual storytelling into deeply layered works. Her artistry has been featured across leading institutions and festivals and covered by Broadway World, Impacto Latino, El Dia, and NTN 24, among others. Through her visionary practice, she continues to expand the language of live performance and contemporary art.

