VIDEO: Teatro Colón Celebrates Astor Piazzolla's 100th Birthday

The celebration includes the orchestra of the Columbus Theatre, Buenos Aires Philharmonic Orchestra, Bariloche Camerata, and more!

Mar. 21, 2021  

From March 5 to 20, the Columbus Theatre reopens its doors to start the year celebrating the centenary of Astor Piazzolla's birth. The orchestra of the Columbus Theatre, Buenos Aires Philharmonic Orchestra, Bariloche Camerata, Astor Piazzolla Quintet, Emilio Balcarce Tango School Orchestra and Escalandrum Electrical Project, among others, will participate in this musical celebration.

Piazzolla 100 years at the Columbus Teatro will offer duties with paid entry and others with free entry. In both cases, localities will be available online only through https://teatrocolon.org.ar/

Learn more at https://teatrocolon.org.ar/.

Check out a video from one of the events below!


