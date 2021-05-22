Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Stable Choir Will Perform a Christmas Concert at Teatro Colon

The performance is a tribute to A. Ramírez on the centenary of this birth.

May. 22, 2021  
The Stable Choir Will Perform a Christmas Concert at Teatro Colon

The Stable Choir will perform a Christmas Concert this holiday season.

Lineup:

CHOIRMASTER - Miguel Martínez

A. RAMÍREZ
Creole Mass
Our Christmas

The performance is a tribute to A. Ramírez on the centenary of this birth.

The Stable Choir of the Teatro Colón was created in 1925. In its first season it was directed by Achille Consoli and César Stiattesi. The following year, Rafael Terragnolo took over, and he continued to lead the Coro for twenty-five years.

The performance does not have a date set at this time. Learn more at https://teatrocolon.org.ar/en/temporada-2021/coro-estable/produccion/permanent-choir-christmas-concert.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Mary Testa
Mary Testa
Liz Callaway
Liz Callaway
Jared Gertner
Jared Gertner

Related Articles View More Argentina Stories
Ballet Estable Del Teatro Colón Performs Funciones Y Disponibilidad De Entradas Photo

Ballet Estable Del Teatro Colón Performs Funciones Y Disponibilidad De Entradas

Orquesta Estable Will Perform Concierto 2 at Teatro Colon This Weekend Photo

Orquesta Estable Will Perform Concierto 2 at Teatro Colon This Weekend

ORQUESTA FILARMÓNICA: CONCIERTO 2 Will Be Performed at Teatro Colon Next Month Photo

ORQUESTA FILARMÓNICA: CONCIERTO 2 Will Be Performed at Teatro Colon Next Month

ALTRI CANTI Brings Opera Back to the Columbus Theatre Photo

ALTRI CANTI Brings Opera Back to the Columbus Theatre


More Hot Stories For You

  • Summer Fun Starts In Coshocton County
  • Straight No Chaser Tickets On Sale Tomorrow
  • ROCK OF AGES is Now Playing at Licking Heights High School
  • Arts Events Return to Akron This Summer; Shakespeare Festival, Arts Expo, Dance Festival, and More!