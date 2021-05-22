The Stable Choir Will Perform a Christmas Concert at Teatro Colon

The Stable Choir will perform a Christmas Concert this holiday season.

Lineup:

CHOIRMASTER - Miguel Martínez

A. RAMÍREZ

Creole Mass

Our Christmas

The performance is a tribute to A. Ramírez on the centenary of this birth.

The Stable Choir of the Teatro Colón was created in 1925. In its first season it was directed by Achille Consoli and César Stiattesi. The following year, Rafael Terragnolo took over, and he continued to lead the Coro for twenty-five years.

The performance does not have a date set at this time. Learn more at https://teatrocolon.org.ar/en/temporada-2021/coro-estable/produccion/permanent-choir-christmas-concert.