Performer/Artist/Dancer Ashmita Biswas: Healing Through Dance in NYC

In the exciting heart of New York City, where the arts are a lifeline for many, Ashmita Biswas stands out as a remarkable figure blending the art of dance with profound therapeutic practice. A dance movement therapist and performer, Biswas is a unique asset to the American arts and healthcare community, using her expertise to heal and inspire through movement.

Originally from Calcutta, India, Biswas began her dance journey at just five years old. Her passion for dance was evident early on, even as she pursued an undergraduate degree in Business Administration. Despite her academic focus, Biswas continued to hone her skills with the professional dance company Rhythmossaic and later with Viva La Salsa, performing and touring across India. Her participation in India’s renowned salsa festival fueled her ambition to dance on a global stage.

In 2017, Biswas made a pivotal move to New York City, the epicenter of the dance world. Joining “The Ballet Society,” a prominent salsa company, she immersed herself in NYC’s vibrant dance scene. Her dedication and talent led her to secure an F1 visa, allowing her to study at Peridance and further her dance career in the city she considers the dance capital of the world.

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 posed significant challenges, as Biswas lost her performance opportunities. However, this setback became an opportunity for growth. She pursued a Master’s in Dance Movement Therapy at Sarah Lawrence College, a program requiring not only artistic skill but also a professional career as a performer. This educational path allowed her to merge her passion for dance with therapeutic practice.

Today, Biswas serves as a Creative Arts Therapist at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, specializing in dance movement therapy. Her work primarily involves a unique population at the Rutland Nursing Home, a pioneering program for young adults aged 18 to 35. Biswas employs movement as a therapeutic tool to reconnect mind and body, especially for individuals who have experienced trauma.

Biswas’s therapeutic approach is deeply personal. She recalls a poignant case where a patient with traumatic brain injury could only recall Bollywood music. By dancing to these familiar tunes, Biswas helped the patient regain memories and a sense of self. This powerful example highlights how music and movement, stored in distinct parts of the brain, can be harnessed to aid in memory re-education and emotional healing.

Her contributions extend beyond the hospital. Biswas continues to dance and teach with the company REBOOT, where she will soon offer Bollywood dance classes. She is also preparing for the NY Salsa Concert this fall, showcasing her dynamic range as both a performer and educator.

Ashmita Biswas exemplifies how dance, an ancient form of expression, can be intertwined with modern therapeutic techniques to make a significant impact on people’s lives. Her work bridges the gap between art and science, proving that dance is not just a form of entertainment but a vital tool for healing and connection.

