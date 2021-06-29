Guadalupe Barrientos & Gustavo López Manzitti Perform With Buenos Aires Philharmonic Orchestra July 2nd

Guadalupe Barrientos and Gustavo López Manzitti will perform with the Buenos Aires Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of Enrique Arturo Diemecke on July 2nd. Born in Buenos Aires, Barrientos studied at the ISATC, at the Opera Studio of the Teatro Argentino de La Plata and at the Staatsoper Berlin. Manzitti was born in Buenos Aires. He studied piano at the Carlos López Buchardo National Conservatory, harmony, composition and orchestral conducting.

En 2017 el maestro Enrique Arturo Diemecke fue nombrado Director General Artístico y de Producción del Teatro Colón y, en 2018, realiza la decimosegunda temporada como Director Musical de la Orquesta Filarmónica de Buenos Aires.

Created in 1946 with the name of "Municipal Theater Symphony Orchestra", it was the first exclusively symphonic official orchestra of the city of Buenos Aires. Its first regular directors were the teachers Lamberto Baldi and Jaime Pahissa.

Tickets are now available here: https://teatrocolon.org.ar/en/season-2021/philharmonic-orchestra-buenos-aires/produccion/buenos-aires-philharmonic-orchestra