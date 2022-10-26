Feature: Argentinian Performer, Facundo Agustin, on The 2 Nd Broadway National Tour of ON YOUR FEET National Tour

Facundo Agustin, an argentinian singer, actor and dancer will be performing at the National Tour of the Broadway show On your Feet! starting this November.

On your feet! is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent-and each other-to become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan. It opened on Broadway on November 5, 2015 starring the one and only Ana Villafañe, as the original Gloria Stefan. There has been several international and national productions and adaptations since, like the 2nd National tour production that is just about to start.

The story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, will take the roads one more time with the 2nd Broadway National Tour this upcoming november. This new production is directed and choreographed by Luis Salgado; performer of the original cast of OYF Broadway and one of the most successful performers from the Broadway Latin community. Previews start November 1st and 2nd in Elmira, NY and the big Opening will be November 14th in West Palm Beach, Florida. Tour dates run from November 2022 through May 2023. To purchase tickets or see tour dates and cities click on the On Your Feet! Map below.

This Is not the first time that Facundo is working for the On your Feet! production, he has also been cast for the regional production last summer at The Engeman Theatre in Long Island, New York, so he is already very familiarized with the show and the story. In this new performance, Facundo is able to show all his talent as an artist, he sings a soloist part in the song Reach (song written for the Olympics game in 1996) and he is one of the Guitarrists that sings the only spanish song of the show, a classic bolero called "Con los años que me quedan". Facundo also show his skills as an actor in the skin of Big Paquito and Latin DJ.

Facundo Agustin is an argentinean actor, singer and dancer. In 2012 he flew to the US after receiving a scholarship to study at Point Park University in Pittsburgh, in the Intensive Dance Program that the University offers. He also participated on the Beyond Workshop Series of R.Evolucion Latina, directed by Luis Salgado, and was selected with a full scholarship for the Musical Theater Program of the Jacob's Pillow School in Massachusetts, directed by the award-winning director and international choreographer Chet Walker. His credits in Argentina include: "Smokey Joe's Café", "Pasion Bohemia, in concert", "Yiya, un té musical", "Amardelplata, the sea party", among others.

Since 2017, Facundo has been living in NYC where he had dedicated his entire time as being a performer to different shows : "A tango Dancer Cinderella", "Un tango para Tita", "Antigone in Ferguson" and "A night with the dead". He was also part of different events in the city, such as The Queer Tango Festival in New York, Dance-A-Thon of R.Evolucion Latina, Telemundo Upfront "Turn it up", where he showed his skills as a singer and dancer.

In 2021, together with Micro Theater New York , he presented his first work as a Director, with the play "En el país del encierro, todo es mágico " and in 2022 he presented his second play "No me Arrepiento" as part of the Festival2 at the Julia de Burgos Center. He, not only, was directing this play but also he played the main role and received the ATI Award as Best Musical Theater Actor.

If you would like to see Facundo shine in the National Tour of On Your Feet , here is a link to the tour website to check out the dates and cities he will be at! https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2205623®id=151&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fonyourfeetmusical.com%2Fshows%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1