EXTRAORDINARY LIFE Comes to Teatro Cervantes This August!

EXTRAORDINARY LIFE is coming to Teatro Cervantes in Argentina this August.

"Life is one and the same ", says the prologue of The Extraordinary Life ; pray to dispel the transience that lurks every word, every gesture, every act of life that has been replicated for millions of years. And pray that everything that exists is imprisoned in a fragile, ethereal matter, just like the snow that covers Ushuaia, that landscape evoked, loved and hated by Blanca and Aurora, the protagonists of the work. Confessional diaries, letters, theatrical scenes and poems, follow each other throughout the piece in a labile journey between irony, humor and the intimate fiber of tenderness.

A vibrant landscape emerges from this trip that portrays an intense, feverish friendship, and in whose light, finally, the extraordinary thing is that " every second is a miracle" Mariano Tenconi Blanco, author of Quiero quiero amo (2012), La Fiera (2014), and Everything would make sense if death did not exist (2017), among others, establishes a close link with Argentine literature (in that dialogue José appears Hernández, Giannuzzi, Storni, Madariaga) and prints in his works a renewing and irreverent spirit, where the different languages, narrative, dramatic and scenic are constantly contagious and mutating. In The Extraordinary Life , the author and director seems to try to destroy something that is loved, to show that it is indestructible.

This work won the first prize in the 18th National Theater Works Contest of the National Theater Institute.

For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.teatrocervantes.gob.ar/obra/la-vida-extraordinaria-2/





