ALTRI CANTI Brings Opera Back to the Columbus Theatre

Teatro Colón will present Altri Canti beginning next week.

The opera returns to the stage of the Columbus Theatre tracing its original essence. From April 27, they will present Altri Canti, with pieces by Claudio Monteverdi that will transport audiences to Italy in the early 27th century.

With musical direction from Marcelo Birman and stage direction from Pablo Maritano, the production stars Daniela Tabernig, Victor Torres and Oriana Favaro, among other performers. a??a??a??a??

Tickets for April 27th and May 2th and 4th on sale only online at bit.ly/AltriCantiEntradas.