World Ballet Company's THE GREAT GATSBY Coming to The Weidner in October

The Weidner is about to step into the jazzy world of the roaring twenties when World Ballet Company’s new Broadway-style production of The Great Gatsby comes to Green Bay for one night only on Saturday, October 11 at 7 PM.

Tickets for World Ballet Company: The Great Gatsby go on-sale Friday, April 18 at 10 AM exclusively through TicketStar at WeidnerCenter.com or by calling 800.895.0071. Recommended for audiences ages 8 and over.

World Ballet Company’s “The Great Gatsby” is a must-see feast for the eyes. See the glitz, glamor, and tragic romance of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless novel LIVE on stage, featuring a multinational cast of 40 professional ballet dancers, an all-star creative team, original jazz-inspired score, multimedia effects, acrobatics, dazzling costumes, and lavish sets.

Renowned choreographer Ilya Zhivoy captures the passion of the central love story with a sensual, dynamic style. Celebrated LA-based film and TV composer Anna Drubich, whose work includes the music for the 2023 Oscar-winning Navalny documentary, makes her ballet debut with a rich, lively score that embraces the sounds of the Jazz Age. Theatrical costume designs by Sonya Vartanyan complete the production with sumptuousness and fling.

Based in Los Angeles, and led by Sasha Gorskaya and Gulya Hartwick, the World Ballet Company presents the most beloved and iconic ballets of our time in cities nationwide. Driven by the belief that ballet is for everyone, performances appeal to newcomers and seasoned ballet goers alike. The company attracts many International Artists and comprises renowned professional dancers representing over ten countries.

To date, World Ballet Company has traveled to more than 300 cities, reaching an audience of more than 450,000, many of whom are first-time attendees to a ballet.

About The Weidner

The Weidner at UW-Green Bay is known for its elegant design and the acoustic excellence of its 2,000-seat main hall, Cofrin Family Hall. It also houses two smaller performance spaces, the Fort Howard recital hall and the Jean Weidner Theatre, along with a dance studio and Grand Foyer. The Weidner has a distinct benefit in being part of a leading institution of higher learning. The Weidner is a home for UW-Green Bay Music and Theatre and Dance programs, community events and productions, and performances by visiting artists and touring companies. Beyond the large-scale touring productions that grace the stage, The Weidner also focuses on scholastic development, programming and an impactful education series — Stage Doors. For more information visit WeidnerCenter.com and sign-up for The Weidner Wire.

Photo credit: Michael Morozov

