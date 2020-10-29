Weidner Philharmonic Brass Musicians Join Together for November Concert Series

The concert lineup begins November 16.

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music program's 6:30 Concert Series presents Brass Musicians of the Weidner Philharmonic streaming live Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. on the Weidner Center's YouTube channel.

In keeping with University policy and COVID-19 restrictions on public events, all 6:30 Concert Series events will be livestreamed from Fort Howard Hall in the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts with no in-person attendance. All 6:30 Concerts are free and open to the public.

Principal Weidner Philharmonic performers include two UW-Green Bay Music faculty members: Adam Gaines on trumpet, and horn player Michelle McQuade Dewhirst. They are joined by Philharmonic members Jaimie Waroff on trumpet, Andrew Zipperer on trombone and Steve Wilda on tuba. McQuade Dewhirst says the dynamic concert program "embodies the artistic mission of the Weidner Philharmonic by fostering diversity and inclusion and representing a wide array of musical genres and voices."

The program centers around two pieces by living composers: Luminosity by New York-based composer Jessica Meyer and Lux Aeterna from Lawrence University graduate, Evan Williams. Meyer's music often explores the wide palette of emotionally expressive colors available to each instrument. Her compositions have been called "other-worldly" (The Strad) and "evocative" (The New York Times). Williams's compositions reflect inspirations from the Baroque period, Romanticism, Modernism, Minimalism and contemporary popular music. He is music director of the Rhodes Orchestra, assistant professor of Music and Director of Instrumental Activities at Rhodes College in Memphis, TN.

Additional information about 6:30 Concerts Series and upcoming events is available at https://www.uwgb.edu/music/6-30-concert-series/ or by emailing 630concertseries@uwgb.edu.

The 6:30 Concert Series is designed to connect the campus with the community through the exploration of music. Performances feature insightful presentations by performers, composers and special guests. The series offers new perspectives on diverse styles, often exploring the music from multiple angles. All performances take place at the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts, begin at 6:30 PM, and last between 60 and 90 minutes.

