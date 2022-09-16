Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sep. 16, 2022  
Weidner Downtown Announces New Events at the Tarlton Theatre

The Weidner will enter its second year of partnership with The Tarlton Theatre to present The Weidner Downtown Series. This exciting series showcases an eclectic mix of live music, chamber theatre and free to attend film screenings. All events in The Weidner Downtown Series are in the historic Tarlton Theatre located in the heart of Downtown Green Bay.

Highlights for the upcoming series are a one-night-only performance of Bent Compass, a solo play based on true-life experiences of an Iraq War veteran. In December there will be a three-night residency of David Sedaris's classic collection of Christmas themed essays Holidays on Ice. The Weidner Downtown will also welcome Green Bay's popular STEAM Engine, an interactive speaker series with presentations exploring the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics.

List of The Weidner Downtown Events:

Cyrano de Bergerqac (1950) - Film Screening | Green Bay Film Society
September 21, 2022 | 7:00 PM | Doors Open at 6:00 PM
Free Admission
The charismatic swordsman-poet helps another man win over the woman he loves in this first cinematic version of Edmond Rostand's play. Starring José Ferrar. Directed by Michael Gordon.

M (1931) - Film Screening | Green Bay Film Society
October 19, 2022 | 7:00 PM | Doors Open at 6:00 PM
Free Admission
Fritz Lang's classic murder mystery starring Peter Lorre was his first sound film in Germany. Considered a cinematic classic, Lang himself considered it his greatest work. Starring Peter Lorre, Otto Wernicke, Gustaf Gründgens. Directed by Fritz Lang.

Bent Compass
By Neil Brookshire and Colin Sesek
November 11, 2022 | 7:00 PM
Tickets: $20 | Tickets at WeidnerCenter.com
A solo performance, based on real events and transcribed interview. Bent Compass explores the transformation of Army medic, Colin, from fresh recruit to seasoned war veteran during his deployment in Iraq. Performed by Neil Brookshire. Directed by Phil Darius Wallace. Originally Co-Produced by The Weidner and Dirt Hills Productions.

(Please note: contains graphic language and descriptions of violence. Audience discretion is strongly advised.)

Within our Gates (1920) - Film Screening | Green Bay Film Society
November 16, 2022 | 7:00 PM | Doors Open at 6:00 PM
Free Admission
Abandoned by her fiancé, an educated black woman with a shocking past dedicates herself to helping a near bankrupt school for impoverished black youth. Directed by Oscar Micheaux, one of the first African-American filmmakers and producers in the U.S. Starring Evelyn Preer, Floy Clements.

STEAM Engine
December 10, 2022 | 7:00 PM
Admission: Pay What You Can at the Door
An interactive event that features speakers with exciting projects, new business ventures and cutting-edge research. STEAM Engine showcases individuals and organizations in the region who are seeking new horizons in the disciplines of Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics.

Holidays on Ice
By David Sedaris
December 16 - 18, 2022 | 7:00 PM
Tickets: $20 | Tickets at WeidnerCenter.com
David Sedaris's beloved and subversive holiday collection of Christmas-themed essays is brought to life in this celebration of the tackiest and most dysfunctional holiday traditions. Performed by Michael Stebbins.

A Farewell to Arms (1932) - Film Screening | Green Bay Film Society
December 21, 2022 | 7:00 PM | Doors Open at 6:00 PM
Free Admission
The first adaptation of Hemingway's classic 1929 novel about an American ambulance driver for the Italian Army during WWI who falls for a British Red Cross nurse to the displeasure of her jealous commanding officer. Starring Helen Hayes, Gary Cooper, Adolphe Menjou. Directed by Frank Borzage.

For more information on The Weidner Downtown Series, full event descriptions, and to purchase tickets visit WeidnerCenter.com.
