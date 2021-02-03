Weidner Center Announces Digital Programming For Spring 2021

The Weidner Center for the Performing Arts announces a new slate of digital events for Spring of 2021. Upcoming events include a mix of livestream and pre-recorded theatrical performance, concerts and speaker engagements presented on the Weidner Center's YouTube Channel. Out of concern for public health, all programs will be presented with no-person attendance.

"We look forward to announcing live event dates for this summer and fall very soon. In the meantime, we are committed to connecting community members with the arts and ideas through continued virtual programming," says Executive and Artistic Director Kelli Strickland

List of upcoming Weidner Center digital events:

Bent Compass: A solo performance written by Neil Brookshire & Colin Sesek. Based on real events, Bent Compass explores the transformation of Army medic, Colin, from fresh recruit to seasoned war veteran during his deployment in Iraq. A pre-recorded performance by Neil Brookshire, directed by Phil Darius Wallace - February, 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM.

STEAM Engine: The speaker series showcasing presentations on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics (previously held at the Neville Public Museum) moves to the Weidner Center for Spring 2021. Streaming live March 11, 2021 at 7:00 PM. Speaker announcements coming soon.

Pegasis: A virtual concert performed by local Green Bay WAMI (Wisconsin Area Music Industry) nominated artist, Pegasis, known for tight harmonies, inventive arrangements, and engaging lyricism. Streaming live March 18, 2021 at 7:00 PM.

Weidner Philharmonic String Quartet: A virtual concert featuring string musicians from the Weidner Philharmonic streaming live April 20, 2021 at 7:00 PM.

The Weidner Center will collaborate with our University of Wisconsin-Green Bay partners on the following events:

No Reservations: A new speaking event series presented by UW-Green Bay College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences (CAHSS). Speaker events include:

Ryan Martin - Understanding Your Anger: Prof. Ryan Martin discusses his new book Why We Get Mad: How To Use Your Anger for Positive Change. Streaming live February 10, 2021 at 6:30 PM.

Jon Shelton - The Rise and Fall of the Human Capital Myth: Associate Prof. Jon Shelton will explain our current political divisions by examining how Americans' conception of opportunity has changed over time. Streaming live March 23, 2021 at 6:30 PM

Michelle McQuade Dewhirst - The Next Best Thing: Connecting Through Music in Spite of Everything: Prof. Michelle McQuade Dewhirst discusses pieces she has written in the past year for musicians who are finding new ways to connect in a time of crisis. Streaming live April 15, 2021 at 6:30 PM

Kimberley Reilly - Politics and Mass Consumer Culture: Lessons from the 1920s: Associate Prof. Kimberley Reilly discusses the effect of mass consumer culture on Americans' political engagement in the 1920s, and what lessons it may hold for today. Streaming live May 4, 2021 at 6:30 PM

6:30 Concert Series: UW-Green Bay Music's ongoing 6:30 Concert Series will continue virtually in Spring 2021. Upcoming concert dates TBD.

Additional Information for upcoming digital events available at WeidnerCenter.com.