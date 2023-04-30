Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

UW-Green Bay College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Science Announces Spring Concerts

The concerts are open to the public.

Apr. 30, 2023  
UW-Green Bay, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Science (CAHSS) have announced their upcoming events, which are open to the public. More information can be found on WeidnerCenter.com.

New Music Ensemble & Woodwind Ensemble Concert

May 1, 2023, at 7:30pm

The Weidner | Fort Howard Hall

Admission: Free event

This concert showcases students in chamber ensembles, with a strong focus on each individual's musical contribution to the performance presented by UW-Green Bay Music.

Choir & String Orchestra Concert

May 2, 2023, at 7:30pm

The Weidner | Cofrin Family Hall

Admission: $11 for adults, $6 for Seniors, and Free for Students

UW-Green Bay Music presents University Singers, Concert Choirs, and String Ensemble concert. Featuring works by Vivaldi, Brahms, Morten Lauridsen, and UW-Green Bay composition student Jackson Evans. As well as Franz Schubert's Mass in G, which will be performed by the combined choirs and orchestra.

Jazz Ensembles Concert

May 3, 2023, at 7:30pm

The Weidner | Fort Howard Hall
Admission: Free event

Presented by UW-Green Bay Music, Jazz Concert will feature a broad of big band jazz ranging from Swing Era classics to modern video game music. Interesting melodies with complex harmonies, challenging rhythmic figures, opportunities for improvisation - jazz bands really do have it all!

String Quartet Concert

May 4, 2023, at 7:30pm

The Weidner | Fort Howard Hall
Admission: Free event

The String Quartet Concert, presented by UW-Green Bay Music, will feature four talented musicians. Shoua Xiong, member of the Weidner Philharmonic and Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra; Tili Moua, Cara Wreen, and Ella VanLoon, music students of the Sharon J. Resch Institute of Music.

About The Weidner

The Weidner at UW-Green Bay is known for its elegant design and the acoustic excellence of its 2,000-seat main hall, Cofrin Family Hall. It also houses two smaller performance spaces, the Fort Howard recital hall and the Jean Weidner Theatre, along with a dance studio and Grand Foyer. The Weidner has a distinct benefit in being part of a leading institution of higher learning. The Weidner is a home for UW-Green Bay Music and Theatre and Dance programs, community events and productions, and performances by visiting artists and touring companies. Beyond the large-scale touring productions that grace the stage, The Weidner also focuses on scholastic development, programming and an impactful education series - Stage Doors. For more information visit WeidnerCenter.com and sign-up for The Weidner Wire.

About UW-Green Bay

Established in 1965, UW-Green Bay is a public institution serving 9,616 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students and 95,000 continuing education learners each year. We educate students from pre-college through retirement and offer 200+ degrees, programs and certificates. UW-Green Bay graduates are resilient, inclusive, sustaining and engaged members of their communities, ready to rise to fearlessly face challenges, solve problems and embrace diverse ideas and people. With four campus locations, the University welcomes students from every corner of the world. UW-Green Bay was the fastest-growing UW school in Wisconsin for six consecutive years. For more information, visit www.uwgb.edu.


