Tickets On Sale For Disney's ALADDIN At Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced the on sale date for Disney's Aladdin. The hit Broadway musical will perform at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center December 6-11, 2022 as part of the 2022-23 Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities series. Single tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 14 New Amsterdam Theatre house records. The North American tour is one of six replica productions currently playing around the world, including on Broadway, in Tokyo, the Netherlands, Mexico City and Germany. Worldwide, Aladdin has welcomed more than 14 million people.

Performances will be held in Thrivent Hall. The evening performances for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday will take place at 7:30 p.m., with the Sunday evening performance at 6:30 p.m. The matinees will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday and 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person, through Ticketmaster online, or by phone at (800) 982-2787. For current ticket office hours visit foxcitiespac.com/ticket-office. Groups of 10+ may reserve seats and purchase tickets before they go on sale to the general public by calling (920) 730-3786. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices, and performers are subject to change without notice.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, Aladdin features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Prom, The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including "One Thousand and One Nights," is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exotic world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year.

The film won the Oscar for Best Original Score and introduced the hit song "A Whole New World," which won the second of the film's two Academy Awards as Best Original Song. The Peabo Bryson/Regina Belle recording of the tune soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, six-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, two-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.

The production team also includes illusion designers Jim Steinmeyer and Rob Lake, hair designer Josh Marquette and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly. Anne Quart serves as co-producer.

A previous North American tour of Casey Nicholaw's Broadway production played 1,201

performances in 41 cities date to date, drawing more than 2.7 million people.

For more information, visit AladdinTheMusical.com/tour/.