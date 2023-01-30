Single Tickets For HAMILTON At Fox Cities Performing Arts Center On Sale This February

Producer Jeffery Seller and the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center have announced the single ticket on-sale date for HAMILTON. The tour will perform at the Center May 9-21, 2023 as part of the 2022-23 Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities series. Single tickets for the production go on sale to the general public on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Performances will be held in Thrivent Hall. The evening performances for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will take place at 7:30 p.m., while the Saturday evening and Sunday evening performances will take place at 8:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. respectively. The Saturday matinee will be at 2:00 p.m., the Sunday matinee will be at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person or by phone at (920) 730-3760, or through Ticketmaster online. For current ticket office hours, visit foxcitiespac.com/ticketoffice. Groups of 10+ may reserve seats and purchase tickets before they go on sale to the general public by calling (920) 730-3786. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and performers are subject to change without notice.

There is a maximum purchase limit of 8 tickets per account for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $59.00 to $179.00 with a select number of premium seats from $199.00 for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

Jeffrey Seller notes, "It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Fox Cities engagement should be made through foxcitiespac.com or ticketmaster.com."

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.