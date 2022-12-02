STEAM Engine Joins The Weidner Downtown Series December 10

It's full steam ahead as the STEAM Engine returns with its first live, in-person event in over a year as part of The Weidner Downtown Series on Saturday, December 10 at 7:00 PM in the historic Tarlton Theatre. Admission is pay what you may at the door.

The STEAM Engine showcases individuals and organizations in our region who are seeking new horizons in the disciplines of Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics.

"This year we have five outstanding panelists expressing perspectives from five different backgrounds on 'Sustainable Infrastructure and Futuring.'" Says STEAM Engine organizer and director, Kent Hutchison. "How will the Green Bay Area look in 5, 10, 30 years down the road? What do we need to consider to ensure we have not only a beautiful and vibrant community, but also a robust and sustainable future?"

STEAM Engine Panelists:

Oliver Buechse

Oliver is a strategist and thought leader on future trends impacting Wisconsin. He has founded and led innovative efforts like Advancing AI Wisconsin, The Digital County, Forum for Innovation, His latest initiative, Futures of Choice, aims to help prepare Wisconsin for what could be the new Golden Era for the Great Lakes

Jamie Lynch

Jamie Lynch is an Associate Professor or Sociology at St. Norbert College where he teaches statistics and courses on health, education, and socialization. He also serves as the Executive Director of the Strategic Research Institute.

Christine Harris

Christine Harris spent over 30 years in the arts and culture industry as a senior leader. In Milwaukee she was CEO of the Milwaukee Ballet and the United Performing Arts Fund. Christine has become a nationally recognized strategist in creative community building.

Mohammad Upal Mahfuz

Mohammad Upad Mahfuz is an Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. He has a Ph.D in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Ottawa, Canada. His research interests include bio-inspired communications systems and nanonetworks.

Kristina Shelton

As a former public educator, State Representative Shelton brings a voice to the State Legislature to protect and fund our state's public schools and higher education institutions. Shelton's legislative agenda has included authoring the Economic Justice Bill of Rights, bills to advance voter education, and criminal justice reform.

Amanda Chu, Moderator

With a vision that centers equity and justice, Amanda serves the region as a food systems navigator, gatherer, facilitator, and planner. Amanda is the founder and operator of the NEW Food Forum, she is the President of the SLO Farmer's Co-op. Also on food systems and economic vitality with NWTC.

STEAM Engine at The Tarlton Theatre. Saturday, December 10 at 7 PM. Admission to this event is pay what you may at the door, and is open to the public.

Get involved and jump aboard the STEAM Engine! For more information on the STEAM Engine visit steamenginegb.com, or contact STEAM Engine at steamenginegb@gmail.com or call 920-791-1237.