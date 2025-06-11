Peninsula Players Theatre Announces 2025 Pre-Show Seminar Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Peninsula Players Theatre has announced the return of its popular Pre-Show Seminar series for the 2025 season. Before select performances, audiences are invited to arrive early and enjoy conversations with a variety of experts in fields ranging from literature and history to mental health. These enriching programs are free, open to the public and require no ticket for admission. All seating is general admission. Summer Pre-Show Seminars will begin at 6:30 p.m. inside the theater, while the September seminar will start at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for each evening's performance are available for purchase at the Box Office.

“We are excited to once again offer these opportunities for our patrons to dive deeper into the themes, history and creative processes behind our productions,” said Managing Director Brian Kelsey. “The seminars are a wonderful way to enhance the Peninsula Players Theatre experience and foster conversations that linger long after the curtain falls.”

2025 Pre-Show Seminar Schedule:

Thursday, June 26 – Hosted by Door County Medical Center Behavioral Health specialists, Ally Bretl, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, and Emily Kraynak, Advanced Practice Social Worker.

Wednesday, July 23 – Hosted by Dr. Christopher Chan, historian, information scientist and Agatha Christie expert.

Friday, August 15 – Hosted by Valerie Murrenus Pilmaier, Associate Professor of English and Women's and Gender Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

"Ken Ludwig's Dear Jack, Dear Louise" - Seminar date & host to be announced.

Wednesday, September 17 – Hosted by Jennalee Lundquist, Program Director of Senior Life Solutions at Door County Medical Center.

Whether you are a seasoned patron or new to Peninsula Players Theatre, pre-show seminars offer a behind-the-scenes look into the stories and themes brought to life on stage.

For more information about the 2025 season, upcoming events, or to purchase tickets, visit www.peninsulaplayers.com.

