Oren Cass Will Speak at the Weidner as Part of UW-Green Bay's Harvey J. Kaye Series

UW-Green Bay College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS) and The Weidner are pleased to welcome Oren Cass to UW-Green Bay to speak as part of the Harvey J. Kaye State of Democracy Speaker Series. Oren Cass will present The Once and Future Worker: A Return to the Economics That Delivered American Liberty and Prosperity on Wednesday, April 27, at 7:00 PM, in Fort Howard Hall at The Weidner.

Oren Cass is founder and executive director of American Compass, a foundation that has worked to advance policy ideas in conjunction with national political figures such as Florida Senator Marco Rubio. Cass previously served as domestic policy director for Mitt Romney's presidential campaign in 2012. Cass will be speaking on his nationally renowned book, The Once and Future Worker: A Vision for the Renewal of Work in America.

"We are thrilled to have an intellectual of Oren Cass's stature share his perspective with the Green Bay community," said Jon Shelton, associate professor of Democracy and Justice Studies and a member of the Kaye Series steering committee. "Mr. Cass's work makes a unique argument for using conservative principles to improve the livelihoods of working people in the United States."

Named in honor of UW-Green Bay Emeritus Professor and award-winning scholar, Harvey J. Kaye, this speaker series presents thought-provoking presentations that span the subject matter and intellectual spirit of UW-Green Bay's problem-focused mission.

This event is free to attend and open to the public. It will also stream live from The Weidner's YouTube Channel.