Northern Sky Theater Presents HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

After 12 years of performing its holiday show at the Gibraltar Town Hall, Northern Sky Theater announces the very first "Home for the Holidays" to be held at their new Gould Theater. This year's concert will feature three talented performers: Eric Lewis, Katie Dahl, and Rich Higdon. The all-new concert for 2019 will play for six performances from December 27th through December 31st.

Northern Sky invites its audience to extend that holiday feeling beyond Christmas day with an evening of intimate seasonal songs, dazzling instrumentals and holiday humor. These three musicians, each well known in Door County in their own right, also appear frequently together as a trio, most recently releasing "Solid Ground," an album of songs written by Northern Sky co-founder Fred Alley. Eric, Katie, and Rich's musical prowess, ease with one another, and love of holiday music will all be on full display at this year's "Home for the Holidays."

One of Door County's favorite musicians, Eric Lewis, is thrilled to be back on the stage with his Northern Sky family for the holiday season. He has been named "Best Male Musician" by Door County Magazine and received the Premier Player Award from the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (Memphis chapter). Eric has opened for Travis Tritt and Chuck Berry, and performed coast to coast with Jason Petty, Robin and Linda Williams (of Prairie Home Companion) and many others.

Singer-songwriter Katie Dahl has performed her original songs everywhere from the dusty cliffs of Mali, to the winding canals of southern France, to the cedar forests of the American northwoods. A year-round resident of Door County, Katie tours regularly and has earned accolades nationwide for the depth and power of her alto voice, the literate candor of her songs, and the easy humor of her live performances. In October, Katie's song "Worry My Friend" hit #5 on the folk radio charts. Her musical "Victory Farm" (co-written with Emilie Coulson and James Valcq) premiered at Northern Sky in 2012; she is currently at work on two other musicals. Karen Impola of Iowa Public Radio says, "Katie Dahl's music combines a love for her rural midwestern roots, a droll wit, and a clear-eyed appraisal of modern life, all served up in a voice as rich as cream." Katie's latest album, "Wildwood" (September 2019) was recorded in Nashville and features Birds of Chicago's JT Nero (producer) and Allison Russell (harmony vocals).

Rich Higdon is a multi-instrumentalist who has shared the stage with his wife, Katie Dahl, all across the country, playing string bass, washboard, spoons, jug, and ukulele. As an actor, Rich worked extensively with Paul Sills, pioneer of story theatre. Rich is also a founding member of The Water Street Hot Shots, who were finalists in the 2010 International Blues Challenge in Memphis. The Old-Time Herald writes that "The Hot Shots are a talented bunch of fellows who bring a depth of musicality to the proceedings."

Tickets can be purchased online at www.NorthernSkyTheater.com, at the Northern Sky box office at the Gould Theater or via phone at (920) 854-6117. Office hours are 10am to 4pm Monday through Friday.



Performances of "Home for the Holidays" are scheduled for 4pm on December 28th, 29th, 30th and 31st plus two 7pm shows on Friday, Dec. 27th and Saturday, Dec. 28th at the Gould Theater. Tickets are $29 for adults and $14 for students age 17 and under. All seats are reserved. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the theater beginning one hour before each performance. As a special holiday treat, each show will also feature a drawing for gift certificates from local businesses.





Related Articles Shows View More Appleton, WI Stories

More Hot Stories For You