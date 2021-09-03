No Reservations CAHSS Speaker Series Returns For Second Year

---------- Forwarded message ---------



No Reservations Speaker Series Returns Fall 2021

The First Event Streams Live Tuesday, September 21

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 2, 2021

Green Bay, Wis. – The Weidner Center for the Performing Arts is pleased to announce the No Reservations Speaker Series returns for its second year of thought-provoking discussions presented by UW-Green Bay's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences (CAHSS). The first event will livestream Tuesday, September 21 at 6:30 PM on the Weidner Center's YouTube Channel.

CAHSS is filled with brilliant teachers, scholars, and creatives. Each month, scholars from across the college will present and lead a discussion on topics ranging from emotions to U.S. Refugee Policy.

"No Reservations is a conversation series designed to provide a forum for sharing bold, challenging, and provocative ideas. The format blends presentation and discussion, with viewers invited to submit questions that we engage with during the program," says CAHSS Dean, Charles Rybak.

All No Reservations events will stream live from Fort Howard Hall in the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts and will include a short presentation followed by a live Q&A session hosted by Rybak. All viewers are encouraged to participate and submit questions during the livestream.

No Reservations Speakers Fall 2021:

Jennie Young – Beyond "Funny": Humor as Catharsis and Social Action:

Professor Jennie Young will address the power of humor when it transcends entertainment. In particular, this talk will look at the role of comedy in dark or difficult times. It will also feature excerpts and discussion of some of the humor that has emerged from the pandemic.

Streaming Live Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 6:30 PM on the Weidner Center's YouTube Channel.

Alise Coen – When Policy Becomes Identity: Narratives and U.S. Refugee Policy:

The stories we tell ourselves about who we are intersect with politics in important ways. Based on her work studying the intertwinement of U.S. refugee policies and domestic identity narratives, Dr. Coen will discuss how policy positions become embedded in identities.

Streaming live Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 6:30 PM on the Weidner Center's YouTube Channel.

Jason Cowell & Sawa Senzaki – Emotion or Action? Cultural Differences in Parental Socialization of the Moral Brain:

Almost as fast as the snap of our fingers (200 milliseconds) our brains can tell right from wrong. This is a complex product of our upbringing, culture, and evolution. Dr. Cowell and Dr. Senzaki will discuss their ongoing international research collaboration exploring how culture and parenting mold children's moral brains.

Streaming live Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 6:30 PM on the Weidner Center's YouTube Channel

All previous No Reservations events are available for viewing here.

About the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts

UW-Green Bay's Weidner Center for the Performing Arts is known for its elegant design and the acoustic excellence of its 2,000-seat main hall, Cofrin Family Hall. It also houses two smaller performance spaces, the Fort Howard recital hall and the Jean Weidner Theatre, along with a dance studio and Grand Foyer. The Weidner Center has a distinct benefit in being part of a leading institution of higher learning. The Weidner Center is home for UW-Green Bay Music and Theatre and Dance programs, community events and productions, and performances by visiting artists and touring companies. Beyond the large-scale touring productions that grace the stage, the Weidner Center also focuses on scholastic development, programming and an impactful education series - Stage Doors. For more information on the Weidner Center, visit www.WeidnerCenter.com, call 920-465-2726 or 800-895-0071, or follow 'Weidner Center for the Performing Arts' on Facebook, Twitter (@WeidnerCenter) and Instagram (@weidnercenter).

About the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay

Established in 1965, UW-Green Bay is a public institution serving 8,970 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students and 79,604 continuing education enrollees each year across all campus locations. We educate students from pre-college through retirement and offer 200+ degrees, programs and certificates. UW-Green Bay graduates are resilient, inclusive, sustaining and engaged members of their communities, ready to rise to fearlessly face challenges, solve problems and embrace diverse ideas and people. With four campus locations, the University welcomes students from every corner of the world. In 2020, UW-Green Bay was the fastest growing UW school in Wisconsin. For more information, visit www.uwgb.edu.

