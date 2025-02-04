HAPPY TOGETHER Tour is Coming to Fox Cities P.A.C.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will present THE "HAPPY TOGETHER" TOUR. The hit-filled tour will perform on Sunday, August 31, 2025. The line-up features favorites: THE TURTLES, JAY AND THE AMERICANS, LITTLE ANTHONY, MARK LINDSAY Former Lead Singer of Paul Revere & The Raiders, THE VOGUES and THE COWSILLS.



Tickets for the 6:00 p.m. performance in Thrivent Hall start at $44.59 and go on sale Friday, February 7, 2025 at 10:00 a.m.



Tickets may be purchased at foxcitiespac.com, ticketmaster.com, on the Fox Cities P.A.C.'s mobile app, by calling the ticket office at (920) 730-3760 or visiting in person at 400 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton Monday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and performers are subject to change without notice. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and Ticketmaster are the only authorized tickets sellers. Purchases from third party ticket brokers may not be valid.



ABOUT HAPPY TOGETHER

2025 will mark the 16th year of the highly successful, hit-filled summer package, THE “HAPPY TOGETHER” TOUR. The touring sensation that has crisscrossed the nation delighting audiences for over a decade returns this summer with a show full of chart-topping hits from the ‘60s and ‘70s – an undeniable 55 Billboard “Top 40” smashes. The Tour is once again joined by THE TURTLES, who also act as musical hosts for the evening. Along with THE TURTLES will be JAY and the AMERICANS, LITTLE ANTHONY, MARK LINDSAY Former Lead Singer of Paul Revere & The Raiders, THE VOGUES and THE COWSILLS.



THE TURTLES are best known for their harmony-heavy California pop sound. With such hits as “Elenore,” “She’d Rather Be with Me,” “It Ain’t Me Babe,” “You Showed Me,” and the title of the tour, “Happy Together,” the band ruled the airwaves in the late ‘60s. Ron Dante joins the line-up to delight with his own mega-hits, “Sugar Sugar” and “Tracy.”



We are proud to present JAY and the AMERICANS! Few groups have ever reached the musical heights with hits from 1962 – 1971. This group charted an amazing Five Billboard “Top 10” hits and Twelve “Top 20” hit records. Their breakout hit was “She Cried”. Their next chart hit was “Only In America“, which they followed with hit songs ‘”Come A Little Bit Closer”, “Cara Mia” and “This Magic Moment”, which hit the “Billboard Top 10”.



We are equally proud to present LITTLE ANTHONY, featuring all his timeless classics, including: “Tears on My Pillow”, “Shimmy, Shimmy Ko-Ko Bop”, “I’m on the Outside (Looking In)”, “Goin’ Out of My Head”, “Take Me Back”, “Hurt So Bad” and more.



