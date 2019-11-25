BWW Regional Awards
Find Your City for the BWW Awards

First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Appleton, WI Awards!

Article Pixel Nov. 25, 2019  
Voting is open for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Appleton, WI:

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Brandon Ponschock - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Play-by-Play Theatre 50%
 Will Skrip - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Peninsula Players Theatre 29%
 Parker Drew - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Play-by-Play Theatre 21%

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Brad Dokken - TIN WOMAN - Oshkosh Community Players 39%
 Robert Ernst - OUR TOWN - Attic Chamber Theatre 20%
 Dalton Zanin - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Wolf River Theatrical Troupe 19%

Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Neil Brookshire - SILENT SKY - Peninsula Players Theatre 51%
 Evan Michalic - LOMBARDI - Weidner Center for the Performing Arts 17%
 Neil Friedman - LOMBARDI - Weidner Center for the Performing Arts 15%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Carolyn Silverberg - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Play-by-Play Theatre 60%
 Alexis J Roston - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Peninsula Players Theatre 40%

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Laurie Friedman Fannin - NOISES OFF! - UW Fox Theatre 28%
 Barbara Carroll Pica - TIN WOMAN - Oshkosh Community Players 21%
 Jo Snyder - ENCHANTED APRIL - Attic Chamber Theatre 16%

Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Cassandra Bissell - SILENT SKY - Peninsula Players Theatre 56%
 Carmen Roman - LOMBARDI - Weidner Center for the Performing Arts 36%
 Weidner Center for the Performing Arts 8%

Best Musical (non-professional)
SHE LOVES ME - Attic Chamber Theatre 52%
 MAMMA MIA - DC Everest Sr. High School 48%

Best Musical (professional)
SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Play-by-Play Theatre 63%
 GHOST THE MUSICAL - Peninsula Players Theatre 37%

Best Play (non-professional)
TIN WOMAN - Oshkosh Community Players 32%
 NOISES OFF! - UW Fox Theatre 26%
 DIAL M FOR MURDER - Wolf River Theatrical Troupe 12%

Best Play (professional)
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Play-by-Play Theatre 60%
 SILENT SKY - Peninsula Players Theatre 40%

Theater of the Year
Play-by-Play Theatre 23%
 Fox Cities P.A.C. 18%
 Oshkosh Community Players 17%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Appleton, WI Awards!


Related Articles

From This Author BWW

  • CMA Fest Delivers Epic Surprise Performances And Sold Out Crowds
  • New Dates Added For The Belles On Tour With Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa's D.R.E.A.M. Tour
  • Spectrum Originals Debuts New Event Series CURFEW
  • Selfish Things Joins The Midnight World Tour Supporting Set It Off
  • Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Kumail Nanjiani and More Announced For 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards
  • Deborah Allen Surprised With Proclamation From Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Celebrating 40 Years In Music