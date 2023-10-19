First Stage Announces Sensory Friendly Performance Schedule For 2023/24 Season

First Stage's Sensory Friendly Performances are sponsored in part by UPAF Kasey's Fund and Autism Speaks.  

By: Oct. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Cirque Musica HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Announces Largest Tour Through U.S. And Canada Photo 4 Cirque Musica HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Announces Largest Tour Through U.S. And Canada

First Stage Announces Sensory Friendly Performance Schedule For 2023/24 Season

First Stage Announces Sensory Friendly Performance Schedule For 2023/24 Season

First Stage, one of the nation's leading theaters for young people and families, is committed to broadening its reach and deepening its impact throughout the community.

Families can enjoy a Sensory Friendly Performance with children who need sensory accommodations, and they can share the experience of seeing family-friendly theater. These performances feature a welcoming environment including adjusted sound and lighting, and available quiet areas staffed by educators experienced with the care of students with autism and other developmental differences. First Stage's Sensory Friendly Performances are sponsored in part by UPAF Kasey's Fund and Autism Speaks.  

Sensory Friendly performance accommodations include: 

  • Smaller audience size  
  • Reduction of loud or jarring sounds 
  • Reductions in flashing or strobe lights 
  • Modification of the house lights during the performance 
  • Accommodated house rules: audience members are free to talk or move during the show.  
  • An opportunity to see the actors in costume prior to the performance.  
  • Quiet areas available, staffed by educators experienced with the care of students on the autism spectrum or with other developmental disabilities.  
  • Patrons are welcome to use sensory items such as noise-cancelling headphones or fidgets in the theater during the performance. 
  • Social stories that outline the experience at the theater available; show-specific social stories created closer to the performance date.  
  • TV monitors available in the Todd Wehr Theater lobby from which to view the performance, should an audience member need to leave the theater during the performance.  
  • Money back guarantee: If attendees realize before the performance that a trip to the theater will not be ideal for their family on that day, First Stage will offer a ticket exchange to another performance of their choice or a refund of the ticket purchase.

To learn more about the Sensory Friendly Performance accommodations, please visit: firststage.org/plan-your-visit/sensory-friendly-performances/


Tickets for the 2023/24 Sensory Friendly Performances are $10 and are on sale now. Order by phone at (414) 267-2961, weekdays 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. or online at Click Here. (Please note: tickets for Sensory Friendly Performances held at the Marcus Performing Arts Center will have a $3.50 facility fee added per ticket.) 

FIRST STAGE'S 2023/24 SENSORY FRIENDLY  PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE: 

DREAM, QUICKIE! DREAM! 
Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. – THIS SATURDAY!
Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater  

Read full press release here: 

firststage.org/media/ri4p4vrn/first-stage-s-dream-quickie-dream-final-9-7.pdf 

THE FORGOTTEN GIRL 
Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.
Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center  

Read full press release here: 

firststage.org/media/qrxhcve0/first-stage-s-the-forgotten-girl-final-10-12-23.pdf 

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL
Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. 
Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater  

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL  

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 3:30 p.m.
Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater  

ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S “WE ARE IN A PLAY!” 
Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 1:00 p.m.
Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center  

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID THE MUSICAL 

Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 3:30 p.m.
Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater  

ESCAPE FROM PELIGRO ISLAND  

Saturday, June 1, 2024 at 3:30 p.m.
Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center  

Please contact the First Stage Box Office at (414) 267-2961 with questions or go to firststage.org/plan-your-visit/sensory-friendly-performances/ for information. 

To learn more about any of First Stage's upcoming 2023/24 productions, read the full press release here: firststage.org/media/sbinvyoe/first-stage-s-2023-24-season-announcement-final-5-1-23.pdf or visit:firststage.org 

For productions held at the Marcus Performing Arts Center Security Protocols are: Upon entry to the Todd Wehr Theater, attendees will walk through a security scanner to check for any items not permitted in the building. While purses and small bags are allowed, please leave larger bags, backpacks or other items at home. Review Security Procedures at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. Please allow ample time for parking and security checks before the performance.  

Founded in 1987, First Stage is one of the nation's leading theaters for young people and families, and a driving force behind the creation of the best and most innovative plays for family audiences, theater training programs for young people and education initiatives for its schools and community. First Stage ensures that all programming is not only accessible to its community but that it is reflective of the community it serves. 

First Stage produces plays that honor the young person's point of view, include diverse and traditionally underrepresented voices and inspire meaningful conversations. First Stage has presented more than 70 world premiere productions that address important subject matters relevant to today's youth. The Theater Academy is one of the nation's largest high-impact theater training programs for young people (3-18 years old). Through a challenging curriculum taught by professional teaching artists, the Academy nurtures life skills through stage skills and includes the Next Steps Program that tailors Theater Academy classes to the needs of young people on the autism spectrum and with other developmental disabilities. As Wisconsin's leader in arts-integrated education in schools, First Stage's dynamic Theater in Education Programs cleverly blend theater activities with standard curriculum – allowing more than 10,000 students annually to learn traditional academic subjects through creativity and self-expression.  

First Stage ensures that all programming is not only accessible to its community but that it is reflective of the community it serves. In order to do that, First Stage relies on its community of donors. With an annual operating budget of $5 million, more than half of First Stage's revenue comes from generous contributions from individuals, corporations, foundations, government sources and the United Performing Arts Fund. Join First Stage's community of donors with a contribution today and transform lives through theater.  

First Stage is a member of TYA/USA, the American Alliance for Theatre and Education, the Wisconsin Alliance for Arts Education, Milwaukee Arts Partners and is a cornerstone member of the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF). firststage.org 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Appleton, WI

1
UW-Green Bay To Present MEASURE FOR MEASURE And More This November Photo
UW-Green Bay To Present MEASURE FOR MEASURE And More This November

Discover the exciting events happening at CAHSS in November. From community engagement to outreach coordination, there's something for everyone. Contact Paulina Chavira at chavirap@uwgb.edu for more information.

2
Tickets On Sale Now For Ashwaubenon PAC 2023-2024 Performing Arts Season Photo
Tickets On Sale Now For Ashwaubenon PAC 2023-2024 Performing Arts Season

Get ready for an incredible lineup of performances! Tickets for the 2023-2024 Performing Arts Season at Ashwaubenon PAC are now on sale. Don't miss out - get your tickets today!

3
First Stage Announces Sensory Friendly Performance Schedule For 2023/24 Season Photo
First Stage Announces Sensory Friendly Performance Schedule For 2023/24 Season

First Stage, one of the nation's leading theaters for young people and families, is committed to broadening its reach and deepening its impact throughout the community.

4
CHOICES: A ROCK OPERA Returns to Westchester For Six Performances Only Photo
CHOICES: A ROCK OPERA Returns to Westchester For Six Performances Only

A new rock opera concludes its Westchester run before NYC journey. Don't miss the limited run of 'Choices: A Rock Opera' at Emelin Theater for the Performing Arts. Tickets now on sale!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
View all Videos

Appleton, WI SHOWS
Annie (Non-Equity) in Appleton, WI Annie (Non-Equity)
Weidner Center for the Performing Arts (5/07-5/07)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Appleton, WI Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Grand Theater (2/07-2/07)
Moulin Rouge! in Appleton, WI Moulin Rouge!
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (6/11-6/23)
Beetlejuice in Appleton, WI Beetlejuice
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (12/05-12/10)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Appleton, WI The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Grand Theater (4/13-4/13)
Assisted Living: The Musical in Appleton, WI Assisted Living: The Musical
The Grand Oshkosh (4/11-4/12)
Broadway's Chryssie Whitehead: In My Own Little Corner in Appleton, WI Broadway's Chryssie Whitehead: In My Own Little Corner
The Grand Oshkosh (5/03-5/03)
Christmas Stars 2023 in Appleton, WI Christmas Stars 2023
Xavier Fine Arts Theatre (11/30-12/10)
My Fair Lady (Non-Equity) in Appleton, WI My Fair Lady (Non-Equity)
Weidner Center for the Performing Arts (3/08-3/08)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Appleton, WI Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Weidner Center for the Performing Arts (11/10-11/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You