Eighth Year Of Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program Welcomes 31 Schools

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced the tradition of celebrating the achievements of high school musical theater will continue into its eighth year with 31 participating high schools from Northeastern Wisconsin.

The Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program was launched in 2016 as an education initiative that celebrates and supports the achievements of high school musical theater while developing confidence, creativity and collaboration among high school students throughout Northeast Wisconsin. Educational opportunities are provided all season long for students and educators to learn and grow together in their craft.

This year, students will participate in learning opportunities including a dance workshop with local dance professionals and other workshops with touring arts professionals. Select students may become Student Ambassadors to represent the program or join the auditioned ensemble, Encore Singers, to perform for Center hosted and community events. The program will culminate in a red carpet, Tony Awards-style showcase at the Center on May 18, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Showcase will go on sale Wednesday, September 27 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students; they can be purchased at foxcitiespac.com, on the Fox Cities P.A.C. mobile app, by contacting the ticket office in person or by phone at (920) 730-3760 or Ticketmaster online. For current ticket office hours visit foxcitiespac.com/events-tickets/ticket-office. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and performers are subject to change without notice.

"More than 2,000 high school students from the region will learn from and alongside each other, making memories and developing relationships that will last a life-time," said Chief Programming Officer, Amy Gosz. "Through the Center Stage Program, students are able to connect with peers from different schools that share a passion for theater and engage in experiences that establish and solidify powerful bonds, helping us all build a stronger community."

The 2023-24 participating high schools and their scheduled musicals include:

Appleton East High School

Into the Woods

November 3-5, 9-11, 2023

Ashwaubenon High School

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

November 17-18, 24-26, 2023

Brillion High School

Monty Python's Spamalot School Edition

November 3-5, 10-11, 2023

Chilton High School

Little Women

November 2, 4-5, 2023

De Pere High School

9-5

November 16-18, 2023

Denmark High School

Fiddler on the Roof

November 3-5, 10-12, 2023

Fox Valley Lutheran High School

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins

March 1-3, 2024

Green Bay East High School

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

November 3-4, 10-11, 2023

Green Bay Southwest High School

The Prom

December 1-2, 7-9, 2023

Green Bay West High School

Seussical

March 15-17, 2024

Hortonville High School

Mamma Mia!

November 9-12, 2023

Kaukauna High School

Sister Act

November 9-11, 2023

Little Chute High School

Chicago: Teen Edition

November 9-11, 2023

Luxemburg-Casco High School

Show Title To Be Announced

February 16-18, 2024

Manitowoc Lincoln High School

Once Upon a Mattress

February 8-10, 2024

Menasha High School

Disney's Frozen Jr.

March 14-16, 2024

Mishicot High School

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers

November 3-5, 2023

Neenah High School

Mamma Mia!

October 18-22, 2023

New London High School

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

November 10-12, 2023

Notre Dame de la Baie Academy

Annie

January 25-28, 2024

Oshkosh North High School

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

February 15-18, 2024

Oshkosh West High School

Chicago: Teen Edition

January 25-28, 2024

Preble High School

Disney's Beauty and the Beast

November 10-11, 17-19, 2023

Pulaski High School

Show Title To Be Announced

February 10-11, 17-18, 2024

Shawano Community High School

Hello, Dolly!

February 8-11, 2024

Southern Door High School

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins

November 9-12, 2023

St. Francis Xavier High School

The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition

November 2-4, 10-11, 2023

St. Mary Catholic High School

Shrek the Musical

March 14-17, 2024

Two Rivers High School

Bye Bye Birdie

November 10-12, 2023

Weyauwega-Fremont High School

Show Title To Be Announced

March 2024

Winnebago Lutheran Academy

Anastasia: The Musical

November 9-12, 2023

The Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program is an educational initiative of the Fox Cities P.A.C. with support from corporate partner Fox Communities Credit Union. Additional partners in this program include Johnson Financial Group, Schneider Foundation, Skogen's Festival Foods, WFRV, Wipfli LLP and Angelo and Jennifer Ninivaggi. Programs like the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program are also supported in part by contributions to the Center's Annual Partner Campaign.

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts and cultural education organization located in downtown Appleton, provides a premier venue for live performing arts. Since 2002, the Center has proudly served as a multicultural gathering place for the community to engage in educational opportunities while enhancing a greater understanding and appreciation of life through the live performing arts. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center — Where the Arts Come Alive!