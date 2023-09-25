Eighth Year Of Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program Welcomes 31 Schools

This year, students will participate in learning opportunities including a dance workshop with local dance professionals and other workshops with arts professionals.
The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced the tradition of celebrating the achievements of high school musical theater will continue into its eighth year with 31 participating high schools from Northeastern Wisconsin.
The Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program was launched in 2016 as an education initiative that celebrates and supports the achievements of high school musical theater while developing confidence, creativity and collaboration among high school students throughout Northeast Wisconsin. Educational opportunities are provided all season long for students and educators to learn and grow together in their craft.
This year, students will participate in learning opportunities including a dance workshop with local dance professionals and other workshops with touring arts professionals. Select students may become Student Ambassadors to represent the program or join the auditioned ensemble, Encore Singers, to perform for Center hosted and community events. The program will culminate in a red carpet, Tony Awards-style showcase at the Center on May 18, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Showcase will go on sale Wednesday, September 27 at 10:00 a.m.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students; they can be purchased at foxcitiespac.com, on the Fox Cities P.A.C. mobile app, by contacting the ticket office in person or by phone at (920) 730-3760 or Ticketmaster online. For current ticket office hours visit foxcitiespac.com/events-tickets/ticket-office. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and performers are subject to change without notice.
"More than 2,000 high school students from the region will learn from and alongside each other, making memories and developing relationships that will last a life-time," said Chief Programming Officer, Amy Gosz. "Through the Center Stage Program, students are able to connect with peers from different schools that share a passion for theater and engage in experiences that establish and solidify powerful bonds, helping us all build a stronger community."
The 2023-24 participating high schools and their scheduled musicals include:
Appleton East High School
Into the Woods
November 3-5, 9-11, 2023
Ashwaubenon High School
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
November 17-18, 24-26, 2023
Brillion High School
Monty Python's Spamalot School Edition
November 3-5, 10-11, 2023
Chilton High School
Little Women
November 2, 4-5, 2023
De Pere High School
9-5
November 16-18, 2023
Denmark High School
Fiddler on the Roof
November 3-5, 10-12, 2023
Fox Valley Lutheran High School
Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins
March 1-3, 2024
Green Bay East High School
Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
November 3-4, 10-11, 2023
Green Bay Southwest High School
The Prom
December 1-2, 7-9, 2023
Green Bay West High School
Seussical
March 15-17, 2024
Hortonville High School
Mamma Mia!
November 9-12, 2023
Kaukauna High School
Sister Act
November 9-11, 2023
Little Chute High School
Chicago: Teen Edition
November 9-11, 2023
Luxemburg-Casco High School
Show Title To Be Announced
February 16-18, 2024
Manitowoc Lincoln High School
Once Upon a Mattress
February 8-10, 2024
Menasha High School
Disney's Frozen Jr.
March 14-16, 2024
Mishicot High School
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers
November 3-5, 2023
Neenah High School
Mamma Mia!
October 18-22, 2023
New London High School
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
November 10-12, 2023
Notre Dame de la Baie Academy
Annie
January 25-28, 2024
Oshkosh North High School
Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
February 15-18, 2024
Oshkosh West High School
Chicago: Teen Edition
January 25-28, 2024
Preble High School
Disney's Beauty and the Beast
November 10-11, 17-19, 2023
Pulaski High School
Show Title To Be Announced
February 10-11, 17-18, 2024
Shawano Community High School
Hello, Dolly!
February 8-11, 2024
Southern Door High School
Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins
November 9-12, 2023
St. Francis Xavier High School
The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition
November 2-4, 10-11, 2023
St. Mary Catholic High School
Shrek the Musical
March 14-17, 2024
Two Rivers High School
Bye Bye Birdie
November 10-12, 2023
Weyauwega-Fremont High School
Show Title To Be Announced
March 2024
Winnebago Lutheran Academy
Anastasia: The Musical
November 9-12, 2023
The Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program is an educational initiative of the Fox Cities P.A.C. with support from corporate partner Fox Communities Credit Union. Additional partners in this program include Johnson Financial Group, Schneider Foundation, Skogen's Festival Foods, WFRV, Wipfli LLP and Angelo and Jennifer Ninivaggi. Programs like the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program are also supported in part by contributions to the Center's Annual Partner Campaign.
The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts and cultural education organization located in downtown Appleton, provides a premier venue for live performing arts. Since 2002, the Center has proudly served as a multicultural gathering place for the community to engage in educational opportunities while enhancing a greater understanding and appreciation of life through the live performing arts. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center — Where the Arts Come Alive!
