Eighth Year Of Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program Welcomes 31 Schools

This year, students will participate in learning opportunities including a dance workshop with local dance professionals and other workshops with arts professionals.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 3 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced the tradition of celebrating the achievements of high school musical theater will continue into its eighth year with 31 participating high schools from Northeastern Wisconsin. 

 

The Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program was launched in 2016 as an education initiative that celebrates and supports the achievements of high school musical theater while developing confidence, creativity and collaboration among high school students throughout Northeast Wisconsin. Educational opportunities are provided all season long for students and educators to learn and grow together in their craft.

 

This year, students will participate in learning opportunities including a dance workshop with local dance professionals and other workshops with touring arts professionals. Select students may become Student Ambassadors to represent the program or join the auditioned ensemble, Encore Singers, to perform for Center hosted and community events. The program will culminate in a red carpet, Tony Awards-style showcase at the Center on May 18, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Showcase will go on sale Wednesday, September 27 at 10:00 a.m.

 

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students; they can be purchased at foxcitiespac.com, on the Fox Cities P.A.C. mobile app, by contacting the ticket office in person or by phone at (920) 730-3760 or Ticketmaster online. For current ticket office hours visit foxcitiespac.com/events-tickets/ticket-office. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and performers are subject to change without notice.

 

"More than 2,000 high school students from the region will learn from and alongside each other, making memories and developing relationships that will last a life-time," said Chief Programming Officer, Amy Gosz. "Through the Center Stage Program, students are able to connect with peers from different schools that share a passion for theater and engage in experiences that establish and solidify powerful bonds, helping us all build a stronger community."

 

The 2023-24 participating high schools and their scheduled musicals include:

Appleton East High School

Into the Woods

November 3-5, 9-11, 2023

 

Ashwaubenon High School

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

November 17-18, 24-26, 2023

 

Brillion High School

Monty Python's Spamalot School Edition

November 3-5, 10-11, 2023

 

Chilton High School

Little Women

November 2, 4-5, 2023

 

De Pere High School

9-5

November 16-18, 2023

 

Denmark High School

Fiddler on the Roof

November 3-5, 10-12, 2023

 

Fox Valley Lutheran High School

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins

March 1-3, 2024

 

Green Bay East High School

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

November 3-4, 10-11, 2023

 

Green Bay Southwest High School

The Prom

December 1-2, 7-9, 2023

 

Green Bay West High School

Seussical

March 15-17, 2024

 

Hortonville High School

Mamma Mia!

November 9-12, 2023

 

Kaukauna High School

Sister Act

November 9-11, 2023

 

Little Chute High School

Chicago: Teen Edition

November 9-11, 2023

 

Luxemburg-Casco High School

Show Title To Be Announced

February 16-18, 2024

 

Manitowoc Lincoln High School

Once Upon a Mattress

February 8-10, 2024

 

Menasha High School

Disney's Frozen Jr.

March 14-16, 2024

 

Mishicot High School

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers

November 3-5, 2023

 

Neenah High School 

Mamma Mia!

October 18-22, 2023

 

New London High School 

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

November 10-12, 2023

 

Notre Dame de la Baie Academy

Annie

January 25-28, 2024

 

Oshkosh North High School

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

February 15-18, 2024

 

Oshkosh West High School

Chicago: Teen Edition

January 25-28, 2024

 

Preble High School

Disney's Beauty and the Beast

November 10-11, 17-19, 2023

 

Pulaski High School

Show Title To Be Announced

February 10-11, 17-18, 2024

 

Shawano Community High School

Hello, Dolly!

February 8-11, 2024

 

Southern Door High School

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins

November 9-12, 2023

 

St. Francis Xavier High School

The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition

November 2-4, 10-11, 2023

 

St. Mary Catholic High School

Shrek the Musical

March 14-17, 2024

 

Two Rivers High School

Bye Bye Birdie

November 10-12, 2023

 

Weyauwega-Fremont High School

Show Title To Be Announced

March 2024

 

Winnebago Lutheran Academy

Anastasia: The Musical

November 9-12, 2023

 

The Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program is an educational initiative of the Fox Cities P.A.C. with support from corporate partner Fox Communities Credit Union. Additional partners in this program include Johnson Financial Group, Schneider Foundation, Skogen's Festival Foods, WFRV, Wipfli LLP and Angelo and Jennifer Ninivaggi. Programs like the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program are also supported in part by contributions to the Center's Annual Partner Campaign.

 

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts and cultural education organization located in downtown Appleton, provides a premier venue for live performing arts. Since 2002, the Center has proudly served as a multicultural gathering place for the community to engage in educational opportunities while enhancing a greater understanding and appreciation of life through the live performing arts. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center — Where the Arts Come Alive!




RELATED STORIES - Appleton, WI

1
Single Tickets Now on Sale for Viewpoint Speaker Series at Fox Cities P.A.C. Photo
Single Tickets Now on Sale for Viewpoint Speaker Series at Fox Cities P.A.C.

Individual tickets for the Viewpoint Speaker Series events are now on sale at The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center.

2
¡Estamos Aqui! Art Exhibition Ribbon Cutting Set For This Week at the Weidner Center Photo
¡Estamos Aqui! Art Exhibition Ribbon Cutting Set For This Week at the Weidner Center

In celebration of Sister Cities Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Irapuato, Mexico’s Arts & Culture Exchange Initiative, the Weidner Center at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus will host the ¡Estamos Aqui! Art Gallery Ribbon Cutting. Learn more about the event here!

3
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes to the Wiedner in February 2024 Photo
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes to the Wiedner in February 2024

The reimagined 50th Anniversary tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will come to Green Bay on Friday, February 9 at The Weidner. Learn more about the musical an dhow to get tickets here!

4
Peninsula Players Theatre Awarded Grants from The Shubert Foundation and the Wisconsin Art Photo
Peninsula Players Theatre Awarded Grants from The Shubert Foundation and the Wisconsin Arts Board

Peninsula Players Theatre has announced that it was awarded grants from The Shubert Foundation and the Wisconsin Arts Board, the state’s arts agency. Learn more about where the funds will go here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE!
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Video
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
View all Videos

Appleton, WI SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Moulin Rouge!
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (6/11-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Clue
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (3/19-3/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Grand Theater (11/19-11/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Miserables
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (2/20-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Looney Lutherans: HOLD THE LUTEFISK, It's Beginning to Smell a Lot Like Christmas!
The Grand Oshkosh (12/02-12/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway's Chryssie Whitehead: In My Own Little Corner
The Grand Oshkosh (5/03-5/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Grand Theater (2/07-2/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
Peninsula Players Theatre (9/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fancifool! KIDS
The Grand Oshkosh (11/18-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Christmas Stars 2023
Xavier Fine Arts Theatre (11/30-12/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You