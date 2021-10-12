ESCANABA IN DA MOONLIGHT Coming to Theatre on the Bay, Marinette Campus

Theatre on the Bay plans a comic homage to hunting with ESCANABA IN THE MOONLIGHT this November. ESCANABA IN DA MOONLIGHT spins a hilarious tale of humor, horror and heart as Reuben Soady goes to any and all lengths to correct his infamous reputation as the oldest member of the Soady family to never bag a buck.

ESCANABA IN DA MOONLIGHT was written by Jeff Daniels and originally produced by Purple Rose Theatre Company in Chelsea, Michigan, Daniel's hometown.

ESCANABA IN DA MOONLIGHT will be directed for Theatre on the Bay by Patrick Mines. Performances will take place evenings at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4, 5 and 6, 2021 and Sunday at 2 p.m. on Nov. 7.

Tickets on sale now. Visit www.uwgb.edu/marinette-theatre for details. Socially distanced seating options will be available.

The cast includes Joshua Stuck played by Albert Soady, Travis Meyer, Reuben Soady, Tristan Schuh, Remnar Soady, Patrick Mines, Jimmer, Chris Mayse, Ranger Tom, Brittany Welch, and Wolf Moon Dance.

Theatre on the Bay is sponsored by UW-Green Bay's Division of Continuing Education and Community Engagement, offering adults and youth opportunities to participate in theatrical productions. Since 1966, Theatre on the Bay has been a community treasure in Marinette with its home stage on the Marinette Campus. Special thanks to Above the Title Sponsors Tom and Sandy Kuber.

Escanaba in Da Moonlight is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.

To learn more about ESCANABA IN DA MOONLIGHT or Theatre on the Bay visit the website at www.uwgb.edu/marinette-theatre.