Door Shakespeare to Present Readings of HOLIDAYS ON ICE By David Sedaris and More

i??Door Shakespeare's Producing Artistic Director, Michael Stebbins, and Managing Director, Amy Ensign, have announced live offerings of virtual holiday entertainment on December 4, 5, 18 & 19 @ 7 PM, and December 6 & 20 @ 5 PM. The Door Shakespeare Reading Series is free and open to the public, with donations welcomed. Visit doorshakespeare.com to access the link to stream.

Let the merrymaking begin as Door Shakespeare's Producing Artistic Director, Michael Stebbins, returns for the third year to read selected essays from Holidays on Ice, by beloved humorist David Sedaris. Both thoughtful and playful, Sedaris's stories are the perfect antidote to the craziness holidays can bring out in all of us.

Coming to you live from the state-of-the-art studios of ... sorry, that was another press release ... Coming to you live from Michael's rental unit in Shorewood, Wisconsin, Stebbins will share three essays, including one new addition titled, "The Cow and the Turkey," a tender (no pun intended) story of barnyard animals who decide to share holiday presents by way of "Secret Santa." The tenderness is also doused with Sedaris' brand of holiday hot sauce, adding a special kick as only Sedaris can.

"We all need a little David Sedaris during the holidays," shares Michael Stebbins. "The first time I heard him reading 'The Santaland Diaries' on NPR in 1992, I was hooked. As an actor, my job is to stay out of Sedaris' way, and let his wonderful writing cast the spell. His imagery is so vivid, his voice so identifiable, I think of myself as more of a conduit, which is a welcome challenge. I hope that excitement, that admiration, comes through in this virtual delivery. But, there are so many who are familiar with and love his work - whether it is because of NPR, or his essays in 'The New Yorker,' or his many books - I am certainly not alone. And, this year, sharing it live, from a state-of-art ... sorry, that was another press release ... sharing it live, from my rental unit in front of my (extremely fake looking, green-screened) fireplace, will certainly be a unique experience."

While Holidays on Ice is free and open to the public, donations are heartily welcome. Learn more at www.doorshakespeare.com.

Shows View More Appleton, WI Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You