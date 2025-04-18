Door Shakespeare to Launch Pre-Show Picnics for TWELFTH NIGHT and GREAT EXPECTATIONS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Professional theater company Door Shakespeare is offering pre show picnics on four dates throughout the 2025 summer season: July 17, 23, 31, and August 6. The dates alternate between the two shows being presented in alternating repertory: William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, and Charles Dickens’s Great Expectations, adapted for the stage by Gale Childs Daly. The picnics begin at 6:30, prior to the 7:30 curtain time. The meal is served in the garden adjoining the Door Shakespeare stage which is located on the Björklunden grounds.

The pre-show meals are prepared by Door County’s Thyme Restaurant and Market, and include Grilled Chicken Breast with Goat Cheese & Lemon Basil Sauce, Smoked Beef Brisket with BBQ Sauce, Door County Cherry BBQ Chicken Breast, and Grilled Atlantic Salmon with Pineapple Mango Salsa. Each entree is accompanied by a seasonal vegetable; and pasta, potatoes or rice. Dessert with a choice of coffee or tea is served at intermission.

Dietary restrictions are happily accommodated with prior notice. Let Door Shakespeare know of your needs when you register, and Thyme Restaurant and Catering will prepare your meal.

Each picnic is packaged individually by Thyme Restaurant and Market. Desserts are presented on a tray and plated by Door Shakespeare staff. Coffee and tea are self service.

Meals are accompanied by a selection of wine and soft drinks.

The Pre Show Picnic is $45 in addition your ticket price to see the performance. The full price (including both your ticket to the show and your ticket to wine night) depends on where you choose to sit for the evening’s production. For example, if you purchase an adult ticket in the “wing” section, your ticket to the show would be $30. Added together with your ticket to wine night, your total would be $75.

“I love wine night,” shares Producing Artistic Director Amy Ensign. “I enjoy getting to know fellow theater lovers and checking in with guests who have made wine night a summer staple. Plus, wine night patrons get a chance to watch some of our pre-show preparation like fight calls and music calls. I am really proud of our work, and I like offering an inside peek of the process.”

Prior registration for Door Shakespeare’s Wine Night is necessary, and limited seating is available. For more information or to get your ticket go to www.doorshakespeare.com or call 920.854.7111.



